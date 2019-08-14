The New Shopko Optical Announces Grand Opening Events At Norfolk Nebraska Location

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopko Optical, headquartered in Green Bay, is bringing family-friendly service to seven free-standing locations in Nebraska in 2019. Offering high-quality eye care services and technically superior products for over 40 years, Shopko Optical is officially celebrating the grand opening of its Norfolk location and will transition its remaining optical centers in Grand Island and Bellevue, as well two locations in Lincoln and two locations in Omaha later this fall.

"We aim to bring convenience and high-quality eye care to patients with this new free-standing location in Norfolk," said Shopko Optical Interim CEO Jim Eisen. "Our doctors provide a personalized experience for each of our patients, including products that are tailored to fit each individual's lifestyle."

To celebrate the recent optical center opening, local radio station KUSO will be on-site at the new location giving away prizes on the following date:

• Aug. 16 - Shopko Optical Norfolk – Join KUSO at the Norfolk location from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for games and a chance to win promotional prizes (1130 S. 13th St., Norfolk).

Patients can visit Shopko Optical locations now through Sept 7 and receive 50% off their lenses with a frame purchase. *Disclaimer: Offer ends 9/7/19 and cannot be combined with additional discounts or insurance.

To book an appointment with an optometrist, learn more about the new optical center locations, or find a Shopko Optical, visit Shopko.com .

About Shopko Optical

Shopko Optical, which formerly operated under Shopko Stores Operating Co., LLC, is the trade name of Shoptikal LLC, an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP. For more than 40 years, Shopko Optical has provided excellent patient-centric care and high-quality eyewear through its dedicated team of nearly 700 optometrists (independent doctors of optometry in IA, ID, MT, SD, and WA) and opticians. Shopko Optical expects to open 80 locations in 2019 with further growth expected in 2020 and beyond. For more information, visit Shopko.com .

About Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a private investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management across various investment vehicles. Monarch was founded in 2002 and focuses primarily on opportunistic investing across distressed debt, special situations equity and real estate. The firm's headquarters is located in New York, with a subsidiary office in London.

