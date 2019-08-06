The New Shopko Optical Announces Grand Opening Events At Wisconsin Locations

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopko Optical, headquartered in Green Bay, is bringing family-friendly service and high-quality eye care to new free-standing optical centers in the Wisconsin area. Shopko Optical established 11 free-standing locations in Wisconsin after transitioning from their previous big-box locations on July 22.

"We are proud to continue to serve our patients at our new optical centers in Wisconsin," said Interim Shopko Optical CEO Jim Eisen. "We have been a part of these communities for many years, and we look forward to continuing to provide our patients with the same high-quality eye care services, frames and lenses they have come to expect."

To celebrate the recent free-standing optical center openings, local radio stations will be on-site at the new locations giving away prizes on the following dates:

Aug. 10 ( 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Oshkosh (1212 S. Koeller St., Oshkosh, WI 54902)

Aug. 10 ( 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Madison (3868 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704)

Aug. 16 ( 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Mequon ( 10996 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon, WI 53092)

Aug. 17 ( 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Monona (6000 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716)

Aug. 17 ( 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Manitowoc ( 4530 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc, WI 54220)

( Aug. 17 ( 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Oshkosh (1810 Jackson St., Oshkosh, WI 54901)

Aug. 17 ( 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Watertown ( 1500 S. Church St., Watertown, WI 53094 )

( ) Aug. 22 ( 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Waukesha (1166 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189)

Aug. 24 ( 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Neenah (1154 Westowne Drive, Neenah, WI 54956)

Aug. 24 ( 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical West Bend ( 1745 S. Main St., West Bend, WI 53095 )

( ) Aug. 24 ( 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ) - Shopko Optical Pewaukee (1440 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072)

Patients can visit the new Shopko Optical locations now through Sept. 7 and receive 50% off their lenses with a frame purchase. *Disclaimer: Offer ends 9/7/19 and cannot be combined with additional discounts or insurance.

To book an appointment with an optometrist, learn more about the new optical center locations, or find a Shopko Optical, visit Shopko.com .

About Shopko Optical

Shopko Optical, which formerly operated under Shopko Stores Operating Co., LLC, is the trade name of Shoptikal LLC, an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP. Shopko Optical provides excellent patient-centric care and high-quality eyewear through its dedicated team of nearly 700 optometrists (independent doctors of Optometry in IA, ID, MT, SD and WA) and opticians. Shopko Optical expects to open 80 locations in 2019 with further growth expected in 2020 and beyond. For more information, visit Shopko.com .

About Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a private investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management across various investment vehicles. Monarch was founded in 2002 and focuses primarily on opportunistic investing across distressed debt, special situations equity and real estate. The firm's headquarters is located in New York, with a subsidiary office in London.

