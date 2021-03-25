The New Trace-Temp1 Uses Artificial Intelligence For Non-Contact Temperature Monitoring

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T-SMART Pte Ltd has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign on 1 March 2021 to raise fund for the mass production of Trace-Temp1. Trace-Temp1 and its bundled Trace-TempAI mobile application are powered by both artificial intelligence and infrared technology to provide accurate and repeatable human body temperature measurements, as well as to enable early detection and monitoring of possible fever related concerns.

Temperature monitoring has been used as the first line of defence in pandemic control but its potential has been limited by the current thermometers and temperature monitoring devices. This includes both the infrared thermometers that come with mobile application for summary charts and data storage, and infrared cameras with face detection capabilities. All those devices only provide a singular temperature measurement for users to make sense of.

T-SMART thus developed Trace-Temp1 and the Trace-TempAI application to unlock the full potential of temperature monitoring and allow users to gain deeper insights about their health. The handheld infrared device uses artificial intelligence to identify and restrict temperature taking to be within the optimal measurement zone (OMZ) for best accuracy and repeatability. As for the Trace-TempAI application, it is powered by artificial intelligence to learn the user's normal body temperature range and pick up on subtle signs when the temperature is deviating from the norm. The application will automatically map the temperature pattern against known clinical fever pattern markers for early detection and identification of possible fever related concerns. The Trace-TempAI application will also provide suggestions of precautionary steps for each of the anomaly identified.

By mapping the temperature patterns of the user against common fever patterns such as intermittent, remittent, and continuous, the user will obtain timely and valuable information about the his/her health. Such data and analysis are also useful for clinicians and statisticians who have a keen interest in the relevance of temperature profiles.

"Trace-Temp1 and its accompanying Trace-TempAI application are a game-changer in the temperature monitoring scene," said Dr Tan Wei Kiong, Chief Technology Officer of T-SMART Pte Ltd. "Coupling artificial intelligence with infrared technologies has opened up many possibilities and T-SMART will continue to innovate and bring solutions to the community."

T-SMART will also be releasing an enterprise version to offer more data and analysis for individuals and groups within an organization.



Press Release Contact

Name: Jayne Ong

Role: Marketing Communications Executive

Company: T-SMART Pte Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Notes to Editor

Please find the media kit here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZvIWLRNfNFDf1YBRoXBoa_hEg7o62P1z?usp=sharing

More details about the crowdfunding campaign:

Platform Indiegogo Official launch phase - Date: 1 March 2021 to 30 April 2021

- Benefit: Supporters are able to get Trace-Temp1 at a discounted price (compared to retail price) and other exclusive items.

- URL: https://igg.me/at/trace-temp1/x/25377930#/

About T-SMART Pte Ltd

T-SMART Pte Ltd presents a potential industry leading approach to how infrared temperature sensors work - We use thermal intensity as an enabling feature of temperature measurement. This is accomplished through our patent pending IR sensor design, which can also be used in a wide variety of applications.

We take our role as a corporate citizen seriously and developed the Trace-Temp1 as a way to serve and strengthen our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also offer other ODM and OEM products, as well as artificial intelligence software to businesses and consumers worldwide. T-SMART is a member of SPIE, IEEE and LUX Photonics Consortium. The company is headquartered in Singapore. To learn more, visit www.tsmartsystems.com.



