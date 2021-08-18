The New World. Gala Games Announced as the Official Platform and Technology Partner of 888 The New World, Heralding a New Era of Digital Collectables

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Games announced as the official platform and technology partner of 888 The New World, heralding a new era of digital collectables with interfaces designed by GMUNK and Michael Cina.

Gala Games and 888 The New World are delighted to announce their game changing partnership, a move that will give digital asset ownership to collectors, players and engineers across the world.

888 The New World was founded by the anonymous blockchain evangelist and prolific collector known as '888'. The platform has set its sights on revolutionizing the still-novel NFT market which is primarily run by tech, DeFi and venture capital. From their commission model to the platform's curation process, 888 The New World believes in supporting artists on their journey through the booming NFT space with radical transparency - before anything else. Among the portfolio of artists on the 888 The New World platform currently being built by Gala Games are creators such as Trevor Jones, FEWOCiOUS, PAK, Hackatao, and over 30 other industry leaders.

When asked about the partnership with Gala Games, 888 said:

"Gala Games is the perfect partner for us. Like artists, gamers see the power and possibility that the blockchain will unleash. With our firms linked together, we can give even more control, access and ownership to people across the globe. Together, we are able to ignite the digital revolution and lay the foundations of The New World. This is, at a very fundamental level, about changing lives."

888 has a long history as a passionate supporter of the arts as the ultimate expression of human experience, saying:

"In my eyes, art can take many forms and expressions far beyond visual experiences that we are today associate with art. In our new world, I also see art as music and gaming and this together with our recent partnership with the Global Esports Federation will truly allow 888 The New World to be at the forefront of bringing the industries and communities together."

Gala Games, which also owns Gala Labs, gives artists within 888 The New World community the opportunity to create in-game assets, outside of their traditional mediums. This is sure to deliver some mind-blowing collaborations across their respective creative and immersive worlds.

888 The New World will be able to accept a number of currencies, both digital and fiat, while collectors will be rewarded for using GALA. Jason Brink, President of Blockchain at Gala Games is quoted as saying:

"In addition to being rabid NFT fans, we are huge fans and supporters of the team over at Flare Networks. They're a trusted partner and friend to Gala Games. Building with them and 888 The New World as a way to incentivize the transference of the NFT movement from Ethereum to Flare as a means to improve the experience of artists and collectors. This is something we're incredibly passionate about and of which we are proud to be a part."

James Olden, Chief Strategy Officer at Gala Games, said "as people building experiences on blockchain we respect artists and are excited to discover the new talent that's out there. 888 The New World complements our vision perfectly and will, in the not too far future, provide us with a secondary marketplace that our growing community can trust and enjoy."

ABOUT 888 The New World

888 The New World is the only digital art marketplace founded, built and ran by artists. The platform seeks to empower the digital art and gaming communities ensuring that the majority of profits go back to the artists and gamers driving this new medium.

Sustainability is at the core of their mission, ensuring that carbon emissions remain at their lowest. The heartbeat of 888 TNW will forever be its foundation, 8.88% of all profits will go into a foundation which will employ a team of people who will travel the globe searching for artisanal artists in developing nations, helping them transform their physical work into the digital form, which will in turn be auctioned off with 100% of proceeds going to the artists and their local communities.

888 The New World is so much more than a new platform, it's a place to develop and foster talent, be part of an incredible community and a place for artists and gamers to call home.

ABOUT GALA GAMES

Launched in 2019 and powered by the world's largest independent node network, Gala Games has been built to give power to the gaming community. As the first blockchain gaming platform, Gala Games has created an ecosystem where players and creators may be rewarded for their participation.

Founded by Eric Schiermeyer, the co-founder of Zynga, and operated by a global and diverse group of gamers, engineers, art enthusiasts, and geek-culture aficionados with teams in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea and the Philippines.

