The New World of Social Networking: How Emojizing is Redefining Online Branding

Social landing pages and bio links have become increasingly popular over the past two years. As more social media platforms pop up, businesses and individuals begin to expand their portfolio to include upward of five platforms to which they post content to. To sidestep the confusion that can result from the mess of links and handles, social landing pages and bio links were created to house everything in one URL. The problem? These URLs are typically boring, unbranded, and easily broken.

Emojizing has created a platform to not only organize content using a bio link, but build and scale online presence for brands of all shapes and sizes. By creating an emoji-based style shortened URL to house all content from various social platforms, Emojizing makes it easy for brands to guide their audience on a comprehensive content journey rather than linking out to various locations.

The use of emojis in shortened URLs has seldom been seen before in creative marketing. Offering a wide range of emojis to choose from, Emojizing empowers brands to proclaim their individuality and flaunt their creative side. When it comes to content marketing, whatever catches the eye the fastest, wins. Most would click on a pink unicorn link before they click on a boring shortened link of the past. For this reason, there has been a steady increase of large brands beginning to use this type of platform. Global names such as MGM, Mailchimp, and Budweiser have all implemented this revolutionary technology to take their audience on a creative social journey unlike any other.

Offering both free and premium packages, Emojizing holds the creative key required to stand out from the competition in a world saturated with countless links and content. Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping brands thrive in the digital renaissance; Emojizing's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Emojizing and integrations on the horizon please visit: https://emojizing.com

About Emojizing

Emojizing is a platform that allows users to connect their audiences to all their social and online content in one unique place. Founded in 2021 by Gauthier Piarrette, Emojizing creates unique shortened links for URLs by implementing the underrated power of emojis. Emojizing seeks to help clients build their online and social presence by the art of personalization, making it easier to organize content into one innovative location using a URL shortener to create a bio link. Each client's audience will have the power to access all content in one place without having to move or redirect to another link.

