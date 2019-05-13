The New York State Nurses Association Announces Ratification Of A Landmark Contract With Management At Brooklyn Hospital

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Nurses Association announced today the unanimous ratification of a landmark contract with management at Brooklyn Hospital.

The new deal calls for across the board annual wage increases of 3% with retroactive pay back to January 1.

It also calls for staffing ratios - a maximum number of patients that a nurse can handle so that patients get the care they deserve. As part of the staffing language, the contract mandates the hiring of 65 new, full-time nurses to staff the new levels – that represents a 13% staffing increase. Staffing enforcement language was created that gives nurses an equal voice on staffing issues and allows nurses to allocate new RNs to units to enhance staffing and ratios. All staffing disputes will now be reviewed by a binding and expedited 3 party panel of nursing experts that will be created.

Also, the contract calls for fair benefits that will help us attract the best of the best including, for the first time ever, new retirees will have the ability to maintain their health insurance.

