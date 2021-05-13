The New York Stock Exchange IPO Guide, With AST Contribution, Now Available

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AST, a leading provider of ownership data management, analytics, and advisory services to corporate issuers in the U.S. and Canada and to mutual funds in the U.S., today announces its contribution to the newly released New York Stock Exchange IPO Guide. The guide, which was previously released in 2013, serves as a roadmap and manual for private companies with aspirations of launching an initial public offering (IPO).

AST contributed several articles included in this latest edition of the guide. The topics included:

Proxy statement and annual meeting requirements.

Providing shareholders with proxy materials.

Share ownership mechanics.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this important project," said John Baker, SVP, U.S. Sales. "Over the past year, we have seen a surge in businesses going public through traditional IPOs as well as SPACs. This trend is not slowing down, and it's important for these companies to have a proper guide and key information during the IPO planning process."

AST has a seasoned team of dedicated IPO specialists, taking pride in their high degree of service orientation, exceptional responsiveness, and delivery of customized solutions. AST's expertise, services and support ensure a seamless transition to public life for the organizations they represent, including a full range of transfer agent, equity plan and proxy solicitation services. AST also works with IPO clients to help them understand the value of the transfer agent and why ownership data and shareholder engagement are important to a public company.

"The nuances and challenges of the IPO process can feel overwhelming for a business considering going public. Our team helps to break down the complexities and implement a structured transition process customized to the unique needs of the company," said Robert Carney, President, Issuer & Investor Services. "Our collaboration on the IPO Guide with the New York Stock Exchange brings to light several of the most consequential aspects of the IPO planning process. It is a must-read for companies ready to begin that process."

