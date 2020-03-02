The New York Women's Foundation Deepened Investments In Women-Led Movements And Organizations In 2019 Awarding $10.2 Million To 179 Organizations

"We have approached a defining moment in history where we stand at a crossroads regarding the future of women's rights, leadership and advancement," said Ana Oliveira, The New York Women's Foundation's President and CEO . "Our 2019 grantmaking represents a response to the need for increased investment and collaboration from philanthropy and reflects The Foundation's dedication to the needs of historically vulnerable and underinvested communities."

In 2019, The Foundation continued to invest in women-led, community-led solutions that foster women's leadership and increased self-determination.

The Foundation deepened its connections to grantee partners and invested in civic engagement at state and local levels. As part of its Resilience NYC initiative, The Foundation awarded $1 million as a response to the changing political environment. These efforts included investing in civic engagement efforts locally and nationally as well as investing in the most vulnerable communities. In recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance, The Foundation also awarded $180,000 to six transgender, gender nonconforming and non-binary (TGNCNB) organizations. Funding supported TGNCNB leadership and presented a plan for action to confront and solve threats to their work in the current political crisis.

Through The NYC Fund for Girls and Young Women of Color, The Foundation's commitment to making bold investments in the efforts led by and for young women, girls and TGNC youth of color increased. The fund focused on advancing progress around issues of housing justice, education access, immigration justice and LGBTQ rights.

The Justice Fund continued working to center the leadership of system-impacted people. The Foundation focused on a variety of reform efforts, including the closing of Rikers Island, bail reform, and efforts to change the culture of local jails. These reform solutions targeted the specific needs of women, girls, TGNC communities and family members within the system - those most vulnerable and oftentimes invisible.

The Fund for the Me Too Movement and Allies renewed partnerships with women's foundations in Washington, D.C., Minnesota and California and also added a new partnership in Western Massachusetts. Our grants to these partners will lead to increased investment in survivor leadership in each locale. Two foundation partners received matching grants by raising an additional $95,000 for the Fund, expanding the reach and generating further impact in underinvested communities.

Since 1987, The New York Women's Foundation has distributed over $87 million to over 400 organizations fighting for economic, gender and racial justice for women and families in New York City and beyond.

