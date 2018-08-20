The Newly Launched Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 Wins Fall Beauty O-Ward

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorescience®, a prominent dermatologist-recommended skin health cosmetics company, has earned its second award from O, The Oprah Magazine Fall Beauty O-Ward, for the new Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Face Shield SPF 50. Launched in April of 2018, Face Shield is the first liquid SPF product for the face in the company's portfolio that features their patented EnviroScreen™ Technology, which was created in partnership with skincare manufacturer Solésence Beauty Science, LLC.

The hydrating, antioxidant-rich mineral formula provides total protection from environmental aggressors, including UVA/UVB, blue light, pollution and infrared radiation, in a weightless texture that blends invisibly into all skin tones. Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, Face Shield is oil-free and hypoallergenic to work on all skin types and tones with 100% chemical-free active ingredients.

Beauty O-Ward winners are hand-picked by editors at O, The Oprah Magazine who seek out the best products of the season, broken down for every skin tone and complexion type. The deciding team at O, The Oprah Magazine chose Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 as "Best Sensitive Skin Day Cream" in the Face category, describing the product as, "A mineral-based guard that protects against pollution, UV rays, and infrared radiation."

"We are honored to have earned a second O-Ward for the launch of our newest innovation in Total Protection, Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield," says Colorescience CEO Mary Fisher. "Colorescience is devoted to skin health, and it is with great pleasure that we accept the recognition and the O-Ward from the prestigious editorial team at O, The Oprah Magazine."

The Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 is featured in the September issue of O, The Oprah Magazine in the Fall Beauty O-Wards 2018 story, on newsstands now.

About Colorescience®



For over 12 years Colorescience® has been blurring the lines between makeup and skincare to bring immediate beauty today while improving and protecting skin for tomorrow. Originally crafted for the most vulnerable post-procedure skin, Colorescience is trusted, recommended, and personally used by thousands of physicians. Using only substantiated ingredients in their purest form, and including them at therapeutic and dermatologist-approved levels for maximum efficacy and performance, Colorescience products have already improved millions of lives with 365-day protection from UV rays and environmental stressors. The brand's uncompromising, health-forward approach to formulations provides confidence and reassurance to women of all ages, skin types and concerns. They understand the demands women face every day and realize the needs of today's consumer: ease, health, and beauty. Colorescience is changing the way women perceive beautiful skin; because beautiful isn't just the prettiest—it's the healthiest.

Colorescience products are designed to easily fit into day-to-day life and are available through a network of licensed physicians, colorescience.com, and a collection of prestige retailers. For more information, visit www.colorescience.com.

SOURCE Colorescience

