The Newton Group Achieves Certification as a Great Place to Work

Since the company's inception, The Newton Group has made it a goal to be the best company to work for in their size class. Along the way, the company has received rave reviews from their employees as well as their customers. The company was also a finalist last year for the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Ethics. This latest accolade represents another milestone in their journey.

"We are very excited to be a certified Great Place to Work... Company culture is of the utmost importance to us at The Newton Group. We are proud to have built one of the finest customer experience oriented teams and continue to do so each day. Our team is happy when they are at work, and those feelings get passed on in each interaction they have with our clients," said Gillian Alvillar, Director of Human Resources.

Company president Gordon Newton stated, "It is certainly a proud moment for us. Having employees that love where they work definitely helps us to produce amazing customer experiences. It is this culture that has helped us to continually grow year after year and maintain a trusted reputation in the timeshare exit industry."

You can learn more about The Newton Group and their work at https://newtongrouptransfers.com/

About Newton Group

Newton Group Transfers is the nation's #1 trusted timeshare exit company and publishers of the Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, a guide written to help timeshare owners seeking to end their ownership. The company has earned and maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau over its 15+ year history and offers a financial commitment guarantee that is unmatched in the industry as well as a 100% money‐back guarantee.

