The Newton Group Achieves Certification as a Great Place to Work
Timeshare exit firm stands out above their competitors with their latest achievement
May 02, 2019, 13:53 ET
PHOENIX, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Newton Group, a company that has been dedicated to helping timeshare owners end their ownership for over a decade, announced today that they have become certified as a Great Place to Work. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Only a small percentage of companies that take the company-wide Trust Index survey receive this certification.
Since the company's inception, The Newton Group has made it a goal to be the best company to work for in their size class. Along the way, the company has received rave reviews from their employees as well as their customers. The company was also a finalist last year for the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Ethics. This latest accolade represents another milestone in their journey.
"We are very excited to be a certified Great Place to Work... Company culture is of the utmost importance to us at The Newton Group. We are proud to have built one of the finest customer experience oriented teams and continue to do so each day. Our team is happy when they are at work, and those feelings get passed on in each interaction they have with our clients," said Gillian Alvillar, Director of Human Resources.
Company president Gordon Newton stated, "It is certainly a proud moment for us. Having employees that love where they work definitely helps us to produce amazing customer experiences. It is this culture that has helped us to continually grow year after year and maintain a trusted reputation in the timeshare exit industry."
You can learn more about The Newton Group and their work at https://newtongrouptransfers.com/
About Newton Group
Newton Group Transfers is the nation's #1 trusted timeshare exit company and publishers of the Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, a guide written to help timeshare owners seeking to end their ownership. The company has earned and maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau over its 15+ year history and offers a financial commitment guarantee that is unmatched in the industry as well as a 100% money‐back guarantee.
The Newton Group
1750 E Northrop Blvd #170
Chandler AZ, 85286
pr@newtonesa.com
SOURCE Newton Group Transfers
Share this article