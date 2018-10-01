The Next Evolution - Commercial Availability of SOTI ONE Platform Announced

DUBLIN, October 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SOTI, the world's most trusted provider of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) device management solutions, announced today the commercial launch of the SOTI ONE Platform. This marks the end of a year-long successful beta program where SOTI customers rigorously tested the tightly integrated components of the SOTI ONE Platform, including SOTI Assist and SOTI Snap.

Designed for the mobile-first era, the SOTI ONE Platform will be available for purchase starting November 1, 2018 and includes the following SOTI products: SOTI MobiControl, SOTI Assist and SOTI Snap. Companies that purchase SOTI ONE, will automatically be given access to SOTI Central, SOTI's online community.

SOTI ONE comes at a time when companies are increasingly relying on mobile technology and the IoT to boost productivity and differentiate their businesses. Workers that used to rely on a single work device are now required to juggle multiple devices to perform their jobs, usually outside of the walls of the enterprise. The growth and complexity of mobility and IoT is not only straining IT departments, but also increasing their costs for building and connecting mobile apps to their backend systems. This is proven by the ever-growing business spend on system integration services which is expected to top a half a trillion dollars by 2025[1].

"Already we are seeing businesses in nearly every sector - including retail, healthcare, manufacturing and transportation & logistics - leverage mobile technology and IoT to reinvent their primary revenue generating processes and create digital businesses that could not have been imagined before," said Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO, SOTI. "As the scale and complexity of mobile technology within organizations increases, the SOTI ONE Platform eliminates the mobility pain points businesses face and offers a flexible solution that best fits their business needs."

1. PR Newswire, "System Integration Market Size to Reach Close to USD 528 Billion by 2025|Million Insights," May 14, 2018.

With the commercial availability of SOTI ONE, the integrated suite of mobility solutions is now comprised of:

SOTI MobiControl: SOTI's flagship enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that secures, remotely supports and manages Android, iOS, Linux, Mac and Windows devices throughout their entire lifecycle.

SOTI's flagship enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that secures, remotely supports and manages Android, iOS, Linux, Mac and Windows devices throughout their entire lifecycle. SOTI Assist: The industry's first help desk solution, 'purpose-built' to fix mobile device problems, features SOTI's award-winning remote control technology, making it easy to analyse and resolve mobile device and application issues from anywhere, any time.

The industry's first help desk solution, 'purpose-built' to fix mobile device problems, features SOTI's award-winning remote control technology, making it easy to analyse and resolve mobile device and application issues from anywhere, any time. SOTI Snap: A cross-platform, rapid app development solution that takes the cost, complexity and coding out of mobile app development, deployment and management. It enables organizations to build apps quickly, connects with thousands of critical backend systems through integration with Zapier, Webhooks and custom REST APIs, and dramatically improves time to market, reduces development cost, and enhances user engagement.

A cross-platform, rapid app development solution that takes the cost, complexity and coding out of mobile app development, deployment and management. It enables organizations to build apps quickly, connects with thousands of critical backend systems through integration with Zapier, Webhooks and custom REST APIs, and dramatically improves time to market, reduces development cost, and enhances user engagement. SOTI Central: The dynamic online community for all SOTI partners and customers enables interaction with product experts and the ability to browse a curated library of products and services built around SOTI ONE solutions.

"SOTI MobiControl, SOTI Assist and SOTI Snap are integral to our SOTI ONE suite of enterprise mobility solutions and showcase the true 'one-stop-shop' nature of SOTI for companies looking to build business models based on the rise of mobility and the IoT," said Carl Rodrigues, CEO of SOTI. "We continue to listen to our customers and expand the capabilities of our SOTI ONE Platform to ensure that SOTI cements itself as a partner to revolutionize their operations and significantly cut costs."

To experience the SOTI ONE Platform, visit http://www.soti.net/products/soti-one-platform/ for details.

About SOTI

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit http://www.soti.net.

SOURCE SOTI