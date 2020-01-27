The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs is Already Taking Action

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, has partnered with Rachna Nath, a Science teacher with AZ College Prep (Erie Campus), to bring entrepreneurial curriculum to students working on scientific and technological breakthroughs.

The Jr. Track will have content derived from the concepts addressed in the traditional Chandler Innovations curriculum that is tailored to resonate with the Gen Z or Centennial demographic.

"Chandler Innovations Jr. Track is a platform for young creative minds to find resources to advance their innovative inquisitiveness and also delve into the world of entrepreneurship with guided help through some very dedicated mentors." Said Rachna when asked what the program offers her students.

"I am thrilled to provide the curriculum for these bright young students," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "It is a program that I hope will grow to include other Chandler high schools." White will facilitate the Jr. Tracks and provide business counseling to the students. "The concepts students will learn at Chandler Innovations will help them in every aspect of their adult life, whether or not they become entrepreneurs."

Rachna's students are excited to be a part of the Chandler Innovations community. Sohani Sandhu, one of the members of a group of AZ College Prep students working on a heatstroke sensing device, has already gained insight to help her better contribute to the team's goals. "The Jr. Track is an excellent opportunity to help young entrepreneurs achieve their business dreams." said Sandhu.

Christopher Wilkes, project manager with HUB249, part of ASU's Innovation Center in Chandler, encourages Rachna's students to continue their entrepreneurial journey. "Heatstroke is an issue in Arizona," said Wilkes. "It's fantastic to see youth tackling real-world problems."

The young entrepreneurs meet weekly for two hours to review past concepts and learn about new topics. Post-work is provided to help the students apply what they've learned to their projects.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track-programs throughout the year for those who work, live or own property in Chandler. It also offers entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

