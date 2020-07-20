NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the use of next-generation printing inks in the market? How has the printing ink market evolved over the years?

• Which type of ink and printing technology is anticipated to dominate the market in the next five years?

• What are the driving and restraining factor affecting next-generation printing ink market?

• How are the future trends going to impact the next-generation printing ink market in the coming years?

• What are the opportunities for players in the next-generation printing ink market?

• How is the growing digital printing market interconnected with the consumption of next-generation printing ink?

• What are the applications and corresponding end-use industry driving the demand for next-generation printing ink?

• Which region and country are the major consumers of the next-generation printing ink market?

• Which country/region is going to emerge as a potential revenue generating pocket during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the business strategies adopted by major players in the next-generation printing ink market?

• Which end-user industry is expected to dominate the next-generation printing ink market by 2025?

• What is the expected price behavior for the next five years and its impact on the next-generation printing ink market?

• How has COVID-19 impacted the next-generation printing ink business across the supply chain around the globe?



Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market Forecast



The global next-generation printing ink market analyzed is expected to show significant growth. The next-generation printing ink market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



The global next-generation printing ink market is currently in a nascent phase.Rising demand for next-generation printing inks from textile and packaging industries, along with the building and construction industry is expected to boost the market.



The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to shift the printing industry's consumer focus toward faster and efficient printing methods. Moreover, initiatives for the development of anti-microbial inks by some digital printing inks companies is anticipated to accelerate the market growth in the coming years.



Scope of the Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market



The Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market report includes comprehensive coverage on various segments such as product type, technology, and application along with end-use industries. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the next-generation printing ink market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, supply chain, demand-supply-analysis, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market Segmentation



The global next-generation printing ink market is further segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application along with end-use industries, and region.The solvent-based ink segment dominated the global next-generation printing ink market in 2019.



However, the UV-cured ink segment is anticipated to maintain the fastest growth throughout the forecast period (2020-2025).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes the prevalence of different types of key print-head manufacturers.



The global next-generation printing ink market is segregated by region under seven segments, namely North America, South America, Europe, the U.K., Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.



Key Companies in the Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market



The key market players in the global next-generation printing ink market include Sensient Technologies Corporation, Roland DG Corporation, HP Inc. (Hewlett-Packard), Dover Corporation, Sakata INX Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Memjet, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, Flint Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., Altana AG, and among others.



Countries Covered

• NORTH AMERICA

• U.S.

• CANADA

• MEXICO

• SOUTH AMERICA

• ASIA-PACIFIC & JAPAN

• JAPAN

• INDIA

• SOUTH KOREA

• CHINA

• EUROPE

• GERMANY

• ITALY

• SPAIN

• U.K.

• MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA



