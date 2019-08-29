The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test Industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.08% during the forecast period, 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.08% from 2019-2028Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811719/?utm_source=PRN Key Questions Answered in this Report:• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market?• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market?• How is each segment of the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?• What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2028?• What are the key applications in the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market? What are the major segments of these applications? • Who are the key manufacturers the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test, and what are their contributions?

Global NGS based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market Forecast, 2019-2028

The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test Industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.08% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market generated $3,354.8 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.

The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases, rising number of test-based diagnostics for NGS based monitoring and diagnostic tests, steady investment and consolidation in the market and favorable regulatory environment.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.

These challenges include high cost of treatments and complexity of the treatments.

Expert Quote

"The development field has achieved huge success over the past year with regulatory approval of test in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia proving the potential these tests have to successfully cure patients around the globe."

Scope of the Market Intelligence on NGS Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market

The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.

The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the diagnostic market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global NGS based monitoring and d9iganostic test market.

Market Segmentation

The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market segmentation (on the basis of manufacturing) is further segmented into application, method, type and end user.

The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market segmentation (on the basis of application) is segmented into reproductive health, oncology, rare disease diagnostic, cardiovascular, and other applications.

The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market segmentation (on the basis of method) is segmented into single read sequencing, whole exome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, and other methods.

The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market segmentation (on the basis of type) is segmented into commercial assay, laboratory developed tests, direct to consumer and pre commercial test.

Key Companies in the NGS Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the NGS Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Ancestry.com LLC, ArcherDX, Inc.,Beijing Genomics Institute, Cancer Genetics, Inc.,Centogene AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenePath DX, illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Rest-of-APAC

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

