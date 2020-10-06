SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGM has resolved that Concentric's Nomination Committee shall have five members which consist of the Chairman of the Board and one representative of each of the four largest shareholders. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2020.

The members are:

Göran Espelund, Lannebo Fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, e-mail: [email protected]

Erik Durhan, Nordea Fonder, e-mail: [email protected]

Malin Björkmo, Handelsbanken Fonder, e-mail: [email protected]

Per Trygg, SEB Fonder, e-mail: [email protected]

The nomination committee also includes the Chairman of the Board, Kenth Eriksson e-mail: [email protected]

Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2021 is planned to be held on 22 April 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders, who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, can do so by contacting the members of the Nomination Committee by e-mail or by telephone to the number below. For the committee to be able to consider the proposals received with sufficient care, proposals should be submitted as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 6 January 2021.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 766 104 004

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/the-nomination-committee-for-concentric-s-annual-general-meeting-2021,c3211131

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB