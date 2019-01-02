The Nomination Committee of Biotage AB Proposes a New Director

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage AB (Biotage), (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOT.ST) – for the upcoming Annual General Meeting 2019 in Biotage AB, the Nomination Committee today publishes its proposal that the current CEO Torben Jørgensen shall be elected as a new board member. Proposals for other matters and other Directors will be published later.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the current CEO Torben Jørgensen shall be elected as a new Director of the Board of Directors. Torben Jørgensen has declared that he intends to continue as CEO in parallel with the proposed assignment as Director of the Board up and until a new CEO has been hired and put into office. The Nomination Committee's intention is that Torben Jørgensen shall be elected as Chairman of the Board for Biotage AB once he leaves his position as CEO.

Torben Jørgensen has been the company's CEO since 2006. During this period the company has grown faster than the market where Biotage operates and with an increased profitability. Biotage has established a global presence with a direct sales organization. Not the least has the ventures in Asia contributed to Biotage's beneficial progress. Biotage's profitability growth average 25 percent per year during Torben Jørgensen's close to thirteen years as the company's CEO. The Nomination Committee believes that Torben Jørgensen may continue to contribute positively to Biotage also going forward, not the least by creating continuity in the succession process that now will start.

A presentation of Torben Jørgensen is available at Biotage's web www.biotage.com

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2019 consists of Ove Mattsson, Chairman, Harald Høegh, Vind AS, Marianne Flink, Swedbank Robur fonder and Thomas Eklund, Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting will take place in Uppsala on Wednesday April 24, 2019.

Contact person:

Ove Mattsson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Tel: +46-707-49-05-84, oveh.mattsson@tele2.se

This is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 AM CET on January 2, 2019 CET.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial-scale and high-quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by public authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing organizations and in the pharmaceutical and food industries, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 410 employees and had sales of 748 MSEK in 2017. Biotage is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

