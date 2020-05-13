NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-phthalate plasticizers market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.



The market size of non-phthalate plasticizers is estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6%. The growth of this market is attributed to stringent regulations on phthalate plasticizers due to the harmful effects associated with their use. There is an increased demand for non-phthalate plasticizers in the flooring & wall coverings application in emerging countries of APAC, such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. However, the high price of non-phthalate plasticizers when compared to phthalate plasticizers is restraining the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizers market. Growing awareness about the harmful effects over the use of phthalate plasticizers is providing growth opportunities for the non-phthalate plasticizers market.



The trimellitates type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Trimellitates are manufactured by the esterification of C7 to C10 alcohols with trimellitic anhydride (TMA).They impart various properties, such as low volatility, low migration rate, good compatibility with PVC, good outdoor weatherability, plasticizer solvency, high temperature resistance, and extraction resistance.



Trimellitates are used in dashboard PVC skins, and in the insulation or sheathing of electrical cables for high temperature, owing to low volatility properties.



The flooring & wall coverings application to be the largest consumer of non-phthalate plasticizers.



Flooring & wall coverings is one of the largest applications of non-phthalate plasticizers used in flexible PVC.According to the American Chemistry Council, flexible PVC is the second-most commonly used plastic material and is mainly used in the flooring & wall covering application in the construction industry.



The low volatility and high extraction resistance properties of non-phthalate plasticizers are driving its demand in the flooring & wall covering application.



APAC is projected to be the largest non-phthalate plasticizers market during the forecast period.

The non-phthalate plasticizers market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flooring & wall coverings market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C Level: 30%, Director Level: 50%, and Others: 20%

• By Region - APAC: 30%, Europe: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%



The report profiles several leading players of the non-phthalate plasticizers market such as BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), ExxonMobil (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Perstorp (Sweden), Lanxess AG (Germany), KLJ Group (India), Polynt (Italy), and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the non-phthalate plasticizers market.



The report offers insights into the non-phthalate plasticizers market in the key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the non-phthalate plasticizers market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, application, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the non-phthalate plasticizers market, along with company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report will help leaders/new entrants in the non-phthalate plasticizers market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizers market.



