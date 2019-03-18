LONDON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer are one of the primary factors driving the global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market growth. The growing risk factors such as cigarette smoking, air pollution, secondary smoking, and occupational exposure is increasing the incidence of non-small cell lung cancer across the world. This will lead to an increase in the demand for non-small cell lung cancer drugs. Analysts have predicted that the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market will register a CAGR of over 13% by 2023.



Market Overview

Strong drug pipeline and recent drug approvals

One of the growth drivers of the global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is the strong drug pipeline and recent drug approvals. The development of new drugs and their approvals are helpful for the treatment of non-small lung cancer, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The high cost of treatment

One of the challenges in the growth of global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is the high cost of treatment. Non-small cell lung cancer can be treated by surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy which is very costly. Therefore, the high cost of treatment for non-small cell lung cancer will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are using predictive biomarkers for the development of cost-effective therapies with improved clinical benefits. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



