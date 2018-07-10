The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Network in Collaboration with Echosens Launches a Real World Evidence Model

The NASHNet pilot evaluates an inter-disciplinary model across the care continuum within the health systems. This model engages Hepatology, Primary Care, Endocrinology and other Specialists to support early risk stratification to cost effectively improve Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) management.

"Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease is an asymptomatic disease, affecting one in three Americans" according to Dr. Douglas Dieterich, Professor of Medicine, Division of Liver Diseases, Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, "While a majority of patients with NAFLD will not advance to liver fibrosis or cirrhosis, it is critical to develop effective and efficient models to identify the subset of NAFLD patients with NASH in the settings where they receive care."

NASHNet has partnered with leading academic medical centers, who have expressed the importance of utilizing Echosens' FibroScan® system device as part of a standard workup to appropriately identify patients with progressive NAFLD. Given the large number of drugs in the pipeline, building an appropriate NASH care model is critical. FibroScan® is a non-invasive technology that quickly provides a quantitative assessment of liver stiffness and fat at the point of care.

For more information, please contact Kristen Shea at kristenshea@thekinetixgroup.com

NASH Network (NASHNet): Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a challenging high-volume chronic condition that lacks a standardized care delivery model. Our multi-disciplinary teams of experts are here to change that. NASHNET is a global Centers of Excellence Network represented by leading healthcare systems committed to NASH care delivery innovation. Our charter members are collaborating to solve for key challenges across the NASH spectrum, including care coordination, population health, real world evidence, and clinical trials. To learn more, go to www.nashnetwork.org.

The Kinetix Group (TKG) empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

Echosens is an innovative high-technology company offering a full range of non-invasive products and services supporting physicians in their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver diseases at the point of care. To learn more, go to https://www.echosens.us.

1 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-projects-the-nash-market-will-eclipse-usd-21-billion-by-2025-825080306.html

SOURCE The Kinetix Group

Related Links

http://thekinetixgroup.com

