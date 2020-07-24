The Nordstrom One-of-a-Kind Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals of the Year

A SALE LIKE NO OTHER

Every year during Anniversary Sale, Nordstrom brings customers deals on the best brands and hottest trends, as well as everyday essentials. New this year in response to customer demand – the sale will feature an expanded assortment of loungewear, activewear and cozy home items to accommodate stay-at-home life that many are now experiencing. Women will find brands like Nike, Adidas, and Sweaty Betty, as well as La Ligne, Daydreamer, Veronica Beard, L'Agence, Vince, Free People, Avec Les Filles and more, many of them with items under $100. For a little self-care, customers will find hundreds of beauty and wellness exclusives from brands like Trish McEvoy, NuFace, Kiehl's, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tom Ford, Charlotte Tillbury and Beautybio. For men, top brands include Nike, Adidas, Champion, A.P.C., Ksubi, Vince, RVCA, AG Jeans, Paige and more. In home, the company is excited to feature brands like Anthropologie, The White Company, S'well, Serene House, Smeg, Rachel Parcell, Deny Designs and more, many of them on Anniversary Sale for the first time. And don't forget – Anniversary Sale is also the best time to shop exclusive Nordstrom Made brands for the entire family, including Treasure & Bond, 1901, Tucker + Tate, BP., Halogen, Zella and Nordstrom Home. There's something for everyone!

"While shopping may look a little different right now, one thing that isn't changing is our commitment to making this year's Anniversary Sale a great event for our customers," said Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer. "Anniversary Sale is a one-of-a-kind event, featuring new product offerings at limited time savings. We have worked to ensure selection, safety, accessibility and convenience however customers choose to shop with us."

NEW THIS YEAR

Earlier Early Access for some Nordy Club Cardmembers: As always, Nordstrom cardmembers get to shop Anniversary Sale first during Early Access, which starts August 13 . New this year – some customers shop even earlier, depending on their Nordy Club Icon, Ambassador or Influencer Cardmember status. Get the details here on Nordstrom.com/Anniversary.

As always, Nordstrom cardmembers get to shop Anniversary Sale first during Early Access, which starts . New this year – some customers shop even earlier, depending on their Nordy Club Icon, Ambassador or Influencer Cardmember status. Get the details here on Nordstrom.com/Anniversary. Anniversary Sale Preview Site: Starting July 24 , customers can preview Anniversary Sale items on Nordstrom.com/Anniversary. New styles are trickling in daily through Early Access, so there's plenty of time to build a Wish List and check out faster when it's time to shop. This preview experience is replacing the traditional Nordstrom print catalog, which wasn't created this year in order to keep employees who produce it healthy.

Starting , customers can preview Anniversary Sale items on Nordstrom.com/Anniversary. New styles are trickling in daily through Early Access, so there's plenty of time to build a Wish List and check out faster when it's time to shop. This preview experience is replacing the traditional Nordstrom print catalog, which wasn't created this year in order to keep employees who produce it healthy. Daily Deals: Beginning August 19-30 , Nordstrom will release exclusive 'Daily Deals' each day of the public Anniversary Sale, offering even bigger discounts up to 50% off on select items from brands like Herschel, AllSaints, Steve Madden , Spanx, Madewell and more. View all the upcoming styles here.

Beginning , Nordstrom will release exclusive 'Daily Deals' each day of the public Anniversary Sale, offering even bigger discounts up to 50% off on select items from brands like Herschel, AllSaints, , Spanx, Madewell and more. View all the upcoming styles here. Virtual Customer Event Series: Nordstrom Fashion and Beauty experts will share their top picks and how-to advice in a new series of virtual styling events. Learn more here!

Nordstrom Fashion and Beauty experts will share their top picks and how-to advice in a new series of virtual styling events. Free Coffee for Nordy Club Members: Nordy Club members can stop by any Nordstrom restaurant or Ebar for a complimentary cup of brewed coffee while they shop the Anniversary Sale.

EXPERT PICKS: FASHION

Nordstrom Director of Creative Styling Ruth Basloe and her team of expert stylists browsed through more than 10,000 styles to find the most covetable items customers need to have this year. See all Anniversary Sale Stylist Picks here. Additionally, learn more about STYLE OUT virtual styling events that Ruth and her team are hosting for customers before Anniversary Sale to share their how-to-wear, top picks and expert styling advice.

BEAUTY EXCLUSIVES

Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West's task during Anniversary Sale is to collaborate with the company's buyers and brands to bring to life the most exciting offers in beauty, including one-of-a-kind gift sets and jumbo sizes that are exclusive to Nordstrom. Click here to see a Virtual Press Presentation from Autumne and her team of Regional Beauty Managers or see their favorite Anniversary Sale Beauty Picks here. Additionally, on August 3 visit here to learn more about exciting GLAM UP virtual events that Autumne and her team are hosting August 19-30 to share their latest tips and tricks with customers.

OUR COMMITMENT TO HEALTH & SAFETY

Due to COVID – 19, this year Nordstrom moved Anniversary Sale event dates from July to August. Customer health and safety continue to be the priority, which is why Nordstrom is increasing cleaning and safety measures throughout the company, implementing daily employee health checks, and limiting the number of people in stores, in addition to a number of other practices. To learn more about what the company is doing to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees, please visit the Nordstrom Now blog.

SERVICES TO SHOP ON YOUR TERMS

Our priority is always the health of our employees, customers and communities. This year, that means serving customers in new ways, whether that's online with complimentary digital styling services and free shipping every day, through contactless curbside pickup or in-store with updated health and safety measures. The company wants to make its Anniversary Sale as easy, convenient and personal as possible through services like:

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 354 stores in 40 states, including 100 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and five Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Media contact:

Anya Pavlovic Kain

Nordstrom Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nordstrom.com/

