NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

North America and Europe Stroke Diagnostics Market Analysis Report By Technology (MRI, CT Scan, Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Nuclear Imaging), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04098928/?utm_source=PRN







The North America and Europe stroke diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Rising geriatric population in countries like U.S. and Germanyhas led to high growth of the market. Geriatric population in U.S. is anticipated to rise to around 98 million by 2060.



Unhealthy lifestyle is another significant factor driving demand for stroke diagnostic products.Unhealthy lifestyles and physical inactivity are attributed to rising cases of diabetes, obesity, and other such health conditions.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017 statistics, over 36% of U.S. population is obese. Diabetes is also one of the prevalent health conditions in Europe. Thus, increasing incidence of such disease conditions has propelled the market for stroke diagnostics.



Rise in awareness among people pertaining to stroke diagnosis and treatment is also expected to foster market growth. In 2011, the Department of Health and Human Services in U.S. started the Million Hearts program as an initiative to avert strokes by 2017. Building on the experience of the first five years the program is committed to work towards prevention of 1 million strokes. The program aims at taking steps to prevent cardiovascular diseases, such as strokes and improving overall public health. Such awareness programs undertaken by government are likely to boost the market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

CT scan was the dominant technology segment in 2016 due to its high usage rate for stroke evaluation and is considered as a preliminary testing technique



Carotid ultrasound segment is anticipated to showcase lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages like noninvasive technique and cost-effectiveness



MRI segment held significant revenue share in 2016 owing to innovations and advancements for improved diagnosis



Cerebral angiography is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic techniques



North America held the largest market share in 2016 due to rise in unhealthy lifestyles leading to obesity and diabetes, especially in U.S. Europe contributed to significant market share due to increasing geriatric population in Germany



Some of the key manufacturers in the North America and Europe stroke diagnostics market are Cordis Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Neusoft Medical Systems, and Philips Healthcare.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04098928/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

