NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America hereditary cancer testing market is expected to reach US$ 3,247.37 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,255.79 Mn in 2018. This market is projected to grow at a growth rate of 11.6% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the hereditary cancer testing market is primarily attributed to increasing as increasing prevalence of hereditary cancer and growing awareness about hereditary cancer have been boosting the market over the years. On the other hand, favorable reimbursement scenario is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the North America hereditary cancer testing market in the coming years.

Genetic testing helps evaluate the chance of developing cancer in a lifetime.The genetic testing is done by searching for specific mutations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins.



An inherited gene mutation causes hereditary cancer.An inherited gene is the one which is passed from parent to child in a family.



Various methods are used for hereditary cancer testing; it includes genetic counseling.The counseling provides a discussion regarding recommendations for preventive care and screening with the patient.



They support groups and other information resources and provide emotional support to the person getting the results. The technological advances have allowed more significant integration of genomics into health care delivery, facilitating screening and molecular diagnostics along with the precise detection of microbes, and prescription and monitoring of efficiency of more accurate therapeutics. The growing demand for noninvasive method for cancer testing may stimulate market growth during the forecast period.

North America hereditary cancer testing market is segmented by diagnosis type, technology, and end user.On the basis of diagnosis type, the market is segmented into biopsy and imaging.



On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into sequencing, PCR, and microarray.Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospital, and clinics.



In 2018, the imaging held the largest share in the market, by diagnosis type.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), National Cancer Institute, Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and others.



