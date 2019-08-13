NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

Machine learning is related to computational statistics that focus on prediction making with the use of computers.In 2018, North America machine learning market accounted for a share of XX% in terms of revenue.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05345197/?utm_source=PRN The North America machine learning market is forecasted to grow with 31.87% CAGR during the projected years of 2019 to 2027 and is expected to reach a value of $XX million by 2027.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The North America machine learning market comprises of economies such the United States and Canada.The growth of machine learning market in the region is primarily driven by wide applications of the technology in numerous industries like healthcare, banking & insurance, retail, manufacturing, government & defense, and others.

Also, the government initiatives that encourage the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning across industries is further fuelling the machine learning market growth in the region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The machine learning market in the North America region has the presence of numerous prominent companies. Some of the eminent players operating in the market are Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), TIBCO Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Fractal Analytics, Oracle Corporation, TrademarkVision, SAP SE, and Teradata Corporation. The dominant players are introducing new & advanced products and promoting the adoption of machine learning in the region.

