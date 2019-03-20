NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Animal Feed, Food, Chemicals, FGD, Pharma, Agriculture, Cleaning Products), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The North America sodium bicarbonate market size is expected to reach USD 455.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 1.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand from end-use industries, specifically from the animal feed industry, is likely to propel market growth.



Sodium bicarbonate is an inorganic chemical and has various end-use applications.It has wide applicability as an abrasive agent in soda blasting, which is used for removing surface coatings, and as a source of carbon dioxide in chemical manufacturing.



It is also used to maintain the pH level of water and neutralizes its acidity.



Animal feed and food and beverages are the two most common application segments of sodium bicarbonate.The product is also used as a leavening agent in baking.



Growing awareness in developing countries, such as India and China, regarding the impact of wastewater on human health is also expected to propel demand for wastewater treatment using sodium bicarbonate, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive product demand in future.



It is also used as a primary supplement in cattle and poultry feed and helps improve rumen performance and overall productivity of dairy cows. Moreover, it is fed to poultry as an alternative to salt, which helps in strengthening eggshells.



Adoption of mining solutions, coupled with availability of raw materials, has played a vital role in boosting the U.S. market. In North America, shortage of pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate is projected to lead to increase in product price.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The North America sodium bicarbonate market is anticipated to reach USD 455.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.8% from 2018 to 2025, with demand stemming primarily from the animal feed industry

• U.S. is the dominant country in terms of market share in North America. It is projected to observe a CAGR of 2.3% over the coming years owing to growing demand in various end-use industries such as animal feed, food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment

• Some of the key players in the market are FMC Corporation; Tata Chemicals Limited; Tosoh Corporation; Solvay S.A.; Vitro; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Novacap Group; and Genesis Energy, LP.



