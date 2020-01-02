The North American Market for Automated Material Handling Equipment with Detailed Profiles Including Aagard Group LLC, BluJay Solutions Inc. and Honeywell Intelligrated
Jan 02, 2020, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment: The North American Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America's automated material handling industry is a highly innovative and aggressively changing landscape. This rapidly changing industry has many reasons for its significantly shifting nature. While many changes are being driven by suppliers seeking a competitive advantage with faster, more accurate delivery of a wider selection of products, change is also driven by a labor market in which it is increasingly difficult to recruit, train and retain competent workers. Very few in the industry see automation as a means of reducing the workforce; rather, it is partly as a necessity for dealing with fewer operators and as a means of improving conditions for their employees.
The growth of automated equipment also means that information on the equipment and its operation is now available in huge quantities. Working with big data, sophisticated computer programs have been developed to not only control this equipment but also to use the data for numerous beneficial features. The growing interest in the Industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, blockchains and numerous other features are made possible by this automation.
An analysis of the significant number of patents granted and patent applications filed reveal important insights into the direction the automated material handling market is taking.
This report will show that not all suppliers are adopting these newer innovations. There are a significant number of smaller providers who find that their current operations are sufficient to meet their customer's needs. However, failure to understand and adapt to consumer changes and expectations developed in other industries may be a snare for some latecomers to this technology. Suppliers who may not see an immediate need for automated equipment can still benefit from software programs that are in development. Indeed, some suppliers will need to adopt these systems to be retained in the increasingly sophisticated supply chain management systems of others.
This report includes:
- 73 data tables and 190 additional tables
- An overview of North American market for automated material handling equipment
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Knowledge about Zigbee, Bluetooth, RFID integration, and bar coding and explanation of their role in enhancing automated material handling equipment industry growth
- A look into issues and costs associated with automated equipment applications
- Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Aagard Group LLC, BluJay Solutions Inc., C&D Skilled Robotics Inc., Dematic Corp. and Honeywell Intelligrated
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Automated Material Handling Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4: Trends in the Automated Material Handling and Software Markets
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Automated Technology
Chapter 6: Automated Material Handling Equipment and Software Market Breakdown
Chapter 7: Automated Material Handling Equipment and Software Patent Review
Chapter 8: Analysis of Market Companies
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
Chapter 10: Appendix: Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- 3Gtms Llc
- 6 River Systems
- Aagard Group Llc
- A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp.
- Accutech Packaging Inc.
- Adco Manufacturing
- Aegis Sortation
- Aethon
- Autostore
- Aware Innovations
- Bastian Solutions
- Berkshire Grey Inc.
- Beumer Corp.
- Blujay Solutions Inc.
- C3 Solutions
- Carter Control Systems Inc.
- Cerasis Inc.
- Cousins Packaging Inc.
- Creform
- E2Open
- Eam-Mosca Corp.
- Elettric80
- Elite Storage Solutions
- Emerson
- Encompass Technologies
- Engineering Innovation, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Epson Robots
- Fives Intralogistics
- FMH Conveyors
- Fortigo
- Fortna
- Frazier Industrial Co.
- Grenzebach Corp.
- Greyorange
- Mias Group
- Microsoft Corp.
- Millwood Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.
- NPI
- Seegrid Corp.
- Seko Logistics
- Sencorpwhite
- Sheer Logistics
- SI Systems
- Siemens Ag
- Simbe Robotics
- Soft Robotics
- Softeon
- Staubli
- Swanleap
- Swisslog Logistics
- Symbotic Usa
- Tecsys Inc.
- TGW Logistics Group
- TM Robotics (Americas) Inc.
- Tompkins International
- Transbotics (Scott Automation)
- Transplace
- Transportation Insight
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twyh26
SOURCE Research and Markets
