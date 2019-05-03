The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) supported by DroneScape, PLLC wins the 2019 AUVSI XCELLENCE Humanitarian Award for using drones in an innovative response to Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage and flooding with North Carolina. DroneScape teams were deployed across the region to inspect and send near real time data to the NCDOT command center. The drones allowed NCDOT and first responders to make better decisions on where and when to take action. The difference drones made after the hurricane proved to be substantial.

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, sponsored the award at the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) XPONENTIAL conference at McCormick Place in Chicago. "We are thrilled to see drones embraced widely across an expanding range of industries, and we hope the award will inspire more drone operators around the world to accomplish great feats in their own communities," said Mario Rebello, Country Manager for North America and Vice President of the Americas at DJI.

"The Humanitarian Awards demonstrate the profound ability of the recipients to positively impact lives through unmanned systems technology," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI. "We proudly recognize the winners and hope their accomplishments will serve as an inspiration to utilize unmanned aircraft systems to accomplish remarkable achievements for our society."

DroneScape, PLLC is a professional engineering firm focused on engineering practices and inspections integrated with drone technology. Offering ground video mapping aligned with 3D technology, infrared mapping, and structural inspection. Services include cell tower inspection, power generation aerial assessments and remote location video photography. DroneScape offers ScanScape™ – thermal assessment of structures for roof and façade damage. DroneScape personnel have over 20-years' experience in the aviation industry, are professional engineers with both FAA private pilot and remote pilot certifications.

