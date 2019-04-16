The North Face Launches a Global Effort to Make Earth Day a National Holiday

The week will culminate with The North Face and 15 organizations around the world partnering to launch a global Change.org petition to make Earth Day an officially recognized holiday. The North Face will also shut down 113 stores in the US and Canada, as well as its global headquarters on Earth Day to provide opportunity for employees to disconnect and explore.

"The North Face is no stranger to exploration and this Earth Day we are proud to join our partners and fellow explorers in a global effort to make Earth Day a national holiday," said Global General Manager of Lifestyle at The North Face, Tim Bantle. "We believe that when people take time to appreciate the Earth, they feel more connected to it and are more likely to protect it. Explore Mode urges us to unplug from our digital lives to connect in real life to the world, each other, and ourselves in the effort to move the world forward."

The North Face partnered with influencers including singer and songwriter Ella Mai, chef Angela Dimayuga and model and activist Gabrielle Richardson to host bespoke events in New York City that will reflect the brand's spirit and the mindset of exploration in music, food and art, along with encouraging exploration in the outdoors. These experiences will only be accessible to those who put down their phones and digital devices to be present in the moment.

Explore Mode experiences are rooted in inspiring and enabling people everywhere to unplug from their digital lives and connect in real life to the one another and the world around them.

Tuesday, April 16 : Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ella Mai joins with vintage fashion collector and curator, Brian Procell , to throw the ultimate 90s throwback party - a mash-up of music and streetwear. Mai will pay homage to the hits and looks of past decades that inspire culture today, while Procell's collection, including vintage looks from The North Face, is on display.

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter joins with vintage fashion collector and curator, , to throw the ultimate 90s throwback party - a mash-up of music and streetwear. Mai will pay homage to the hits and looks of past decades that inspire culture today, while Procell's collection, including vintage looks from The North Face, is on display. Wednesday, April 17 : World renowned chef Angela Dimayuga will go off menu and bring a select number of consumers along for the ride as she explores the many flavors of NYC that bring her inspiration.

World renowned chef will go off menu and bring a select number of consumers along for the ride as she explores the many flavors of NYC that bring her inspiration. Thursday, April 18 : Model-artist-activist Gabrielle Richardson takes over Skylight Soho to curate an art exhibition under the theme of exploration. Guests are invited to participate in a "live" piece onsite with Gabrielle and her partners through an interactive display of artistic exploration.

The brand will also activate Explore Mode in other major cities globally including London, Manchester, Munich and Paris.

"Exploration drives creativity. It is important to me to find musical inspiration from all the world's aspects," said Mai. "I'm excited to partner with The North Face to celebrate the many forms of exploration and show New York City what exploration means to me."

Before closing stores, The North Face will also switch its retail locations into Explore Mode where customers can find all the resources they need to spend Earth Day off the grid, exploring the outdoors. Customers who choose to take part in The North Face exploration activities will be rewarded with an exploration kit that includes analog gear to stay present and capture memories without the need for digital devices.

The North Face is committed to social good through programs like the Explore Fund, as well as conservation efforts since its founding in 1966. For more information on Earth Day as a national holiday or to sign the petition visit www.thenorthface.com .

