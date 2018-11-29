The Northwest Company Joins Hackensack Meridian Health's Tackle Kids Cancer To Help Find A Cure

ROSLYN, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Company, leader in the home textile industry and the No. 1 throw and blanket manufacturer in the U.S., has partnered with the Hackensack Meridian Health's Tackle Kids Cancer (TKC) campaign to raise needed funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research. As an official partner of the Tackle Kids Cancer Program, The Northwest has committed to participating in a number of "crowd-funding" initiatives through 2019.

"We are honored to have teamed up with an organization as moving, cause-forward and hard working as Tackle Kids Cancer," stated Ross Auerbach, President of The Northwest Company. "TKC's mission to finding a cure for pediatric cancer is commendable and we couldn't be happier to jump in on the efforts in helping to make a difference. Embarking on this partnership with TKC and the incredible work the medical and research teams are doing at the Children's Cancer Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center inspires a new level of excitement in our charitable efforts. We are fortunate enough to not only have a hand in this program, but also are given the ability to empower our consumers to be part of something bigger through their purchases. We know our fans will raise the bar and help us make a difference."

For the remainder of the season, Giants fans can stop by The Northwest's Tailgate Trailer to purchase their favorite items on-site. The Northwest will donate to Tackle Kids Cancer five percent, up to $25,000, of total purchases on Giants items at The Northwest Tailgate Trailer and at TheNorthwest.com for those unable to make it to the stadium.

"We appreciate The Northwest's commitment to helping us Tackle Kids Cancer," said Helen A. Cunning, President and Chief Development Officer at the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. "This is an innovative way for The Northwest to raise funds for this important cause and get Giants fans engaged at their home games."

About Tackle Kids Cancer

Tackle Kids Cancer is a philanthropic initiative of the Children's Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. Funds raised support pediatric cancer research and innovative patient services.

Pediatric cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in children. The Children's Cancer Institute is the only center conducting bone marrow transplants and the only site for the new immunotherapy CAR-T treatment in New Jersey. The Children's Cancer Institute provides a growing research program, including pioneering work in neuro-oncology, and is home to Cure and Beyond, a pediatric cancer survivorship program, providing services and medical support for pediatric cancer survivors.

Community supporters and corporate partners are dedicated to supporting the essential work toward a cure for pediatric cancer. To date, Tackle Kids Cancer has raised more than $5 million to support its mission. For additional information, please visit TackleKidsCancer.org

About The Northwest Company

The Northwest Company is recognized as a leader in the home textile industry and the No. 1 throw manufacturer in the U.S. The Northwest is a marketing-driven company producing innovative and exciting product for the most widely recognized brands in sports and entertainment. In addition, the company carries a complete line of original designs and their products are available in all areas of trade. For over 30 years, The Northwest's reputation for quality and commitment to its retail and consumer partners has been without equal. Please visit www.thenorthwest.com for more information.

