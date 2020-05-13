The Numotion Foundation Announces Contributions to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Numotion Foundation announced COVID-19 relief contributions in the amount of $100,000. All contributions are intended to aid those living with mobility-related disabilities facing uncertainty or challenges as the result of the current pandemic. Notably, COVID-19 specific contributions in the amount of $50,000 each are being provided to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation will primarily use the contribution to support its mission to enhance the health and quality of life of those living with paralysis and continue vital research on new treatments for spinal cord injury. "With this contribution, we can expand our life-saving resources and programs critical to the health and well-being of our community," said Peter Wilderotter, President and CEO of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. "Collaboration remains central to our work, and we are grateful for the Numotion Foundation's support, which helps ensure that those living with paralysis, their families and caregivers are not overlooked during this pandemic. This gift helps us continue to provide the care needed today and the cures needed tomorrow."

The MS Society, committed to serving those with MS nationwide and whose vision is a "World free of MS" intends to utilize the contribution to support its MS Navigator program. "The generosity of the Numotion Foundation helps ensure the National MS Society can continue providing breakthroughs for the MS community during this time of crisis and beyond," said Liz Adams, Executive Vice President of Individual Giving and Corporate Engagement for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. "They are stepping up in a big way for people affected by MS and we are grateful for their leadership and compassion."

"During these challenging times, the Numotion Foundation is pleased to support COVID-19 relief efforts in disability communities across the country," said Mike Swinford, Numotion Foundation President and CEO of Numotion. "We want to ensure that nonprofits, and the communities they serve, are able to meet needs as they arise throughout this crisis and thrive in the future. We are happy to partner with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and the MS Society, and others, to help meet these goals in both the short and long-term."

These contributions are being made in addition to the over $500,000 in charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations focused on research, adaptive fitness & wellness, adaptive recreation, education, housing, transportation, and other mobility-related needs by the Numotion Foundation in 2020. A sampling of the organizations supported by the Numotion Foundation include the Kyle Pease Foundation, the Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association, Destination Rehab, The Sing Me A Story Foundation, the Triumph Over Tragedy Foundation, Harmony Theater, Variety of Kansas City, Catalyst Sports, Med-Camps of Louisiana, A Life Story Foundation, the Texas Ramp Project, Feeding Children Everywhere, and the Ryan Martin Foundation, as well as national partner organizations United Spinal, the ALS Association, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

About The Numotion Foundation

The Numotion Foundation's mission is to support the people and causes that work towards improving the lives of people with disabilities in communities of common interest. Through relationships with other foundations and 501(c)(3) organizations, whose primary focus includes funding for research, mobility needs and support services, the Numotion Foundation aims to help individuals with mobility disabilities live life to the fullest. For more information please visit: www.numotionfoundation.org

