The Nurses Pub, the Leading Support Group for Nurses and Nursing Students, Announces New Opportunities for Corporate Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nurses Pub (www.thenursespub.org), the leading non-profit support group for nurses and nursing students, announced the opening of new opportunities for corporate partnerships. Corporations and businesses can now demonstrate their support of the nursing community by underwriting some of the non-profit organization's activities.

The Nurses Pub supports nurses at all career levels, including nursing students and those considering entering the profession. Programs includes:

Single Parent Support Group for Nurses and Students

Scholarships for Nursing Students

Mentoring and One-On-One Career Counseling

Ted Talk Tuesdays for Nurses

Resume Writing Services

Online Yoga and Exercise Classes Especially for Nurses

Tutoring for Nursing Students

Recruiting Goal of 100,000 New Nurses Worldwide

Immediate Assistance for Homelessness and Other Sudden Crises

"As a non-profit, we depend on the support of our corporate partners in order to continue to offer the services we provide to the nursing community," said The Nurses Pub Founder and CEO, Mona Clayton, MSN, RN. "While this pandemic has stretched our resources to the limit, we will never turn away any nurse or nursing student in need."

Partnerships are available at several levels, to allow any businesses or individual to provide valuable and needed assistance to the nursing community.

"Now, more than ever, nurses need your support," Clayton said. "After countless years of helping those in need, now our nurses on the frontlines now need your help. I urge you to consider supporting the nursing community and these healthcare superheroes."

To learn more about partnership opportunities, contact The Nurses Pub, a 501(c) non-profit organization, at: [email protected], or through the website at: www.thenursespub.org, or call: (562) 537-1646.

ABOUT:

The Nurses Pub is a non-profit 501(c) organization headquartered in Los Angeles, initially formed to help single mothers and students from underserved communities discover a career in nursing. The organization now provides a wide variety of resources to both students and nursing professionals worldwide.

CONNECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/thenursespub

Website: thenursespub.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Innovation Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE The Nurses Pub

Related Links

http://www.thenursespub.org

