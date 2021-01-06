The NUTRO™ Brand Unveils "Dogs Give Everything 100%" Campaign in Celebration of Dogs Living Life to the Fullest

"We know a clean lifestyle supports a full and active life for both pets and their owners," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "The NUTRO campaign captures the energy and excitement that our pets have with a healthy and nutritious diet so they can enjoy what they love most."

The campaign will appear on national TV and will also air on full episode player (FEP) and online video. Additional assets include full-page print ads as well as digital and social graphics.

The NUTRO brand has been evolving with the changing lifestyles of both pets and pet parents. This month, the NUTRO brand is refreshing its products to once again meet the needs of pet owners and their pets. The updated new look, which will start appearing on store shelves in the coming weeks, embodies the NUTRO. FEED CLEAN philosophy with re-imagined bags featuring a bold, simple and modern design that allows real, recognizable ingredients to take center stage. NUTRO products follow the NUTRO. FEED CLEAN philosophy of simple, purposeful and trustworthy recipes – that are rich in nutrients, full of flavor and made with real, recognizable non-GMO ingredients†.

To learn more about NUTRO™ NATURAL CHOICE™ and the new "Dogs Give Everything 100%" campaign, please visit the website here: nutro.com .

†Trace amounts may be present due to potential cross contact during manufacturing.

About the NUTRO™ Brand

The NUTRO™ brand is a leading brand of natural pet food products sold at pet specialty stores, food and drug retailers, and online. The NUTRO. FEED CLEAN™ philosophy outlines the brand's approach to pet food, offering recipes that are simple, purposeful, and trustworthy - made of real, recognizable, non-GMO ingredients†. For more information, please visit www.nutro.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

