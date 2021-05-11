The NYX Game Awards Celebrates 2021's Class of Winners

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) has announced the winners of the 2021 NYX Game Awards, selecting over 632 entries from 22 countries.

The inaugural NYX Game Awards was a monumental success. "We received many different game entries, including indie games that rivals the AAA games," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. "With the game industry blooming even in these trying times, this is the golden age of gaming!"

2021 NYX Game Awards Season 1 - Winners Announced 2021 NYX Game Awards Season 2 - Call For Entries

­­IAA ensured submissions were assessed fairly by enacting strict standards, followed by top industry experts as judges.

Grand Jury Panel

This year, professionals of various disciplines formed a jury panel. These individuals were well represented, from companies such as SEGA, Biba, Halon Entertainment, Player One Trailers, Trialis Studios, Second Dinner Studios, and many more.

Panelists adjudicate by referring to industry-relevant standards. Then, out of the many entries, the winners are selected.

The NYX Game Awards also welcomed game professionals and companies from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, China, and many more.

NYX Game of the Year Winner

The NYX Game of the Year (GotY) was awarded to The Last of Us Part II, exemplifying overall excellence. The game represented the best gameplay, visuals, and plot in the competition. The Naughty Dog title also won Platinum in Best Game Design, Best Storytelling, Best Game Direction, and more.

The 2021 NYX Game Awards Season 1 Winners

The NYX Game Awards saw names of known AAA titles, indie games, and game trailers in its list of entries.

The critically acclaimed games were submitted by the developers, or entrants who produced or published works for them, including Godfall (Gearbox Publishing), Asphalt 9: Legends (Gameloft), Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany), Borderlands 3 (2K Games), Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (SOFTSTAR Entertainment), Rogue Company: Dr. Disrespect Partnership (Hi-Rez Studios), to list a few.

For the entire list of awards and winners, please visit the NYX Game Awards' official website.

"We're witnessing a new era in gaming, and we are happy to endorse this prestigious industry," Ong continued. "We know that there's more to come from these creative game professionals. Kudos to the winners!"

The 2021 NYX Game Awards is currently calling for entries for its latest season. This is their time to Be Triumphant today.

Website: https://nyxgameawards.com/

Twitter: nyxgameawards

Facebook: nyxgameawards

Instagram: nyxgameaward

Media Partner: https://muse.world/

Contact:

Joe H

+1646 7818 768

[email protected]

SOURCE International Awards Associate