The Oaklander Hotel Opens in Pittsburgh, PA on February 28, 2019

Set high above Fifth Avenue, The Oaklander stands lookout where Pittsburgh's most industrious neighborhood unfolds. The 10th-floor lobby allows guests to soak in never-before-seen views of Oakland as they check in. Each room also has its own unique view of the neighborhood and its famed architecture in addition to 100% Turkish cotton linens, Le Labo "Santal 33" bath amenities, locally curated minibars, and a sweet turndown surprise from local bakery, Prantl's- a Pittsburgh bakery who makes national headlines annually for its world-famous Burnt Almond Torte.

The design of the hotel was inspired by the neighborhood itself. From entry to exit, guests experience the lively neighborhood energy and the regional richness of Pittsburgh's unique personality. The design can be described simply as down-to-earth-elevated and lends itself to sophisticated fun with burnished brass and gold accents, sumptuous textures, and thoughtful touches in the most unexpected of places. "Oakland has a strong pulse and energy tempered with a historic foundation. We wanted to tap into this feeling of 'a forward-thinking institution yet someplace comfortable'. The goal has been to create a timeless space, that doesn't speak to a time period or theme or fad but, rather, the strength and integrity that is Pittsburgh." says interior designer Ami Kahalekulu of Twofold Design. "We kept the oak paneling pale white and cream to highlight the grain, but also stained quite a bit black to keep a strong contrast and drama. We do have some hints of steel in the space, and of course lots of golden and brass tones – the space is designed to feel familiar, without screaming 'steel town or yellow bridge'."

The hotel also features a 24-hour fitness center, valet parking, and five event spaces located on the 10th floor with sweeping views of Oakland, Schenley Farms, and the iconic Cathedral of Learning. "The Autograph Collection has a tagline 'Exactly like nothing else', and that's truly what we're experiencing here." states General Manager of The Oaklander, Modi Ahmed. "There are no other views, no other hotel design, and no other experience like this in Pittsburgh. The hotel is designed to give travelers an authentic Pittsburgh neighborhood experience from the inside-out and to also serve as an entertainment, work, and dining hub that feels fresh and exciting for locals."

The Oaklander's five distinct event spaces set the stage for an experience as iconic as the Pittsburghers for which they are named. The spaces serve parties from 10 to 250 and also boast panoramic views of the Oakland neighborhood from their floor to ceiling windows. Given the hotel's close proximity to event venues and houses of faith, The Oaklander has already begun booking events, meetings, and weddings into 2020 and beyond. Event inquiries can be made through the hotel's website.

The Oaklander is also home to Spirits & Tales (S&T) restaurant, scheduled to open the same day as the hotel. Spirits & Tales, located on the 10th floor of the hotel, is a bold new brasserie with Chef Jessica Lewis at the helm and Michael Goldberg serving as Director of Food & Beverage. Taking cues from original French brasseries, Chef Lewis reimagines classic plates and beloved dishes with inspired use of vegetables, locally sourced meats, and expertly prepared seafood.

The classic and contemporary converge on the plate and in S&T's unique interior design. Sweeping panoramic views and modern design are made complete by local details made of hand forged metal and laser cut wood pieces from Pittsburgh artisans courtesy of MonMade. Cocktailers will find a perfect martini service or unique perspectives and preparations of a vast array of spirits in addition to regularly updated and menu-driven wine and craft beer offerings. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served daily from 7AM to 10PM. Weekend brunch will be served every Saturday and Sunday from 7AM to 2PM.

The Oaklander is now accepting individual room reservations, and the sales team is currently booking groups & events. Guests can make reservations or submit a proposal request for groups and events by visiting theoaklanderhotel.com or by calling 412-578-8500. Spirits & Tales will begin taking reservations for opening weekend soon. Reservations can be made by calling 412-578-8500 or booking via Open Table.

theoaklanderhotel.com

SOURCE The Oaklander