The Oakleaf Group Added to S&P Global Ratings List of Reviewed Third-Party Due Diligence Firms

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, a premier provider of mortgage loan due diligence, mortgage modeling, analytics and advisory services, has been added to Standard & Poor's Global Ratings (S&P) list of third-party review firms (TPRs). This important addition to the list indicates that S&P Global Ratings has completed their review and validated that Oakleaf meets the assessment factors discussed in their criteria "Methodology and Assumptions for Rating U.S. RMBS Issued 2009 And Later." The addition was recently posted on S&P Global Ratings' publication RatingsDirect ®.

Chris Milner, Oakleaf's President and CEO, explains, "The S&P team has a rigorous set of assessment factors and we are thrilled to have our process validated against those factors. Over the last 5 years, with over 40,000 loans reviewed, we created a dynamic system, complete with extensive data fields, intuitive screens, automated workflow with business rules, and comprehensive reporting to meet our QC and due diligence clients' needs."

As part of S&P's assessment, several factors are considered to determine a due diligence firm's capability to review mortgage loan quality, including: the firm's experience, systems and infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and internal monitoring standards and processes for underwriters.

Milner described what makes Oakleaf different from other TPR firms, saying, "Oakleaf delivers accuracy at low prices using our own in-house processes, an obsession for automation, and a 100% U.S. based workforce of expert underwriters, eliminating the potential risks associated with offshore resources or use of numerous third-party vendors. We provide lenders, servicers, investors, trustees, and now, securitization sponsors with crystal clear assessments of their loans against relevant criteria. Our APIs provide our customers with real time access to their own data, which eliminates having their data stuck inside the system."

The Oakleaf Group is a Mortgage advisory firm providing a diverse set of services, solutions and outsourced business processes to all mortgage industry segments. Founded in 2007 by mortgage industry veterans, our clients include originators, servicers, trustees, investors, aggregators and securitization sponsors, government entities and agencies, mortgage insurers, law firms, capital markets firms, banks, fintech firms, and industry service providers. Oakleaf's passion is to enhance the mortgage finance industry with data-driven, model-informed, analytics-enabled and operationally-rigorous services and solutions. For more information, visit The Oakleaf Group's website at www.oakleaf.com.

Brad Davis

(410) 963-0786

Bradley.davis@theoakleafgroup.com

