The Oakleaf Group Reviewed by Morningstar Credit Ratings as RMBS Third-Party Due Diligence Firm

BETHESDA, Md., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group (Oakleaf), a premier provider of mortgage loan due diligence, data, modeling, analytics and advisory services, has been reviewed by Morningstar Credit Ratings (Morningstar) and is now eligible to act as a third-party review (TPR) firm on new-issue RMBS rated by Morningstar.

Chris Milner, Oakleaf's President and CEO, said, "Oakleaf Group's due diligence team is comprised of seasoned underwriting experts. They use Oakleaf's proprietary cloud database that provides comprehensive reporting and is streamlined and efficient to use. After 5 years and over 40,000 loans reviewed, we are constantly improving our process to review against the latest Agency standards and non-QM product types. Our dynamic system, complete with extensive data fields, intuitive screens, automated workflow and business rules, and comprehensive reporting meets our QC and due diligence clients' needs. We are thrilled to have had our process validated against the Morningstar team's rigorous set of assessment factors."

Several factors are considered by Morningstar to determine a due diligence firm's capability to review mortgage loan quality, including: the firm's experience, systems and infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and internal monitoring standards and processes for underwriters.

Milner explained what makes Oakleaf Group different from other TPR firms, saying "Oakleaf delivers accuracy at low prices using our own in-house processes, an obsession for automation, and a 100% U.S. based workforce of expert underwriters, eliminating the potential risks associated with offshore resources or use of numerous third-party vendors. We provide lenders, servicers, investors, trustees, and now, securitization sponsors with crystal clear assessments of their loans against relevant criteria. Our APIs provide our customers with real time access to their own data, which eliminates having their data stuck inside the system."

The Oakleaf Group is a Mortgage advisory firm providing a diverse set of services, solutions and outsourced business processes to all mortgage industry segments. Founded in 2007 by mortgage industry veterans, our clients include originators, servicers, trustees, investors, aggregators and securitization sponsors, government entities and agencies, mortgage insurers, law firms, capital markets firms, banks, fintech firms, and industry service providers. Oakleaf's passion is to enhance the mortgage finance industry with data-driven, model-informed, analytics-enabled and operationally-rigorous services and solutions. For more information, visit The Oakleaf Group's website at www.oakleaf.com.

