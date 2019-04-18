LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increase in recreational and adventure sports activities will lead the off-road vehicle braking system market to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Mount racing and dirt racing activities are gaining immense popularity among sports enthusiasts. The adoption of off-road braking systems is quite higher in the US than in any other country. The growth in tourism will further promote the adoption of off-road recreational activities across the globe while spurring the sales of off-road vehicle braking systems during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the off-road vehicle braking system market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increase in recreational and adventure sports activities

One of the growth drivers of the global off-road vehicle braking system market is the increase in recreational and adventure sports activities. The growth in tourism will promote off-road recreational activities globally and will spur the sales of off-road vehicles during the forecast period.

Environmental impact of off-roading

One of the challenges in the growth of the global off-road vehicle braking system market is the environmental impact of off-roading. The adverse effects of off-road vehicle activities on the environment and ecosystems pose a threat to their credibility and thereby will hamper the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the off-road vehicle braking system market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors and motorcycle OEMs are working on improving the stability od adventure and dirt motorcycles by syncing the different safety systems. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



