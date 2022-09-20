The Office of Experience and Znode Announce New Partnership

Multi-channel ecommerce platform and experienced digital agency align to serve enterprises.

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Experience (OX), a digital consultancy headquartered in Chicago, IL, has formalized a partnership with Znode, the enterprise B2B platform. Znode is an API-first ecommerce platform designed for manufacturers and distributors that are growing multiple digital sales channels . OX leadership has deep expertise in improving online buying experiences for enterprise B2B use cases across multiple industry segments.

OX's enterprise B2B expertise, unrelenting focus on customer experience and performance measures, will be useful to Znode customers pursuing digital transformation," says Rupesh Agrawal, CEO of Znode.

"Znode is a platform to watch in the B2B ecommerce space. They have done a phenomenal job listening to customers and building a platform with native features for large enterprises that can support different business models across multiple regions," says Carlos Manalo, Founder of OX. "Partnering with Znode will allow OX to offer more comprehensive ecommerce solutions to clients."

Bryan Jones, CTO of OX, says, "Znode is capable of a high degree of flexibility and composability through its API-first architecture . The platform has significant native B2B capabilities, and those features can be easily extended."

"OX's enterprise B2B expertise, unrelenting focus on customer experience and performance measures, will be useful to Znode customers pursuing digital transformation," says Rupesh Agrawal, CEO of Znode. "Customers of both companies have exciting opportunities to look forward to as a result of this partnership."

Visit officeofexperience.com for more information about the digital consultancy. To learn more about the enterprise multi-channel ecommerce platform, visit znode.com .

About The Office of Experience

The Office of Experience (OX) helps companies excel at every point of contact with their customers. By integrating strategy, design, marketing, and technology, OX ensures that the digital experiences of its clients operate as one, uniting expectation and reality to create value. Together, OX makes thoughtful plans, designs critical moments, and brings them to market. In an era where the experience is the brand, OX is built to transform.

About Znode

Znode is a multi-channel, multi-store B2B ecommerce platform developed to provide manufacturers and distributors the ability to centralize management of all ecommerce channels. Znode offers a rich set of native features to easily manage content, site search, product information, and catalogs. Created for the unique needs of B2B ecommerce, Znode's native B2B functionality supports account-based pricing, account-based catalogs, and many more native B2B features. The headless platform is composable with over 1,200 API endpoints allowing for greater extensibility, easier integrations, and consistent updates. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce.

Contact:

OX Public Relations

Carlton Maloney

[email protected]

+1 312-815-9610

SOURCE The Office of Experience