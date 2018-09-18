The Office of Experience Names Dan Knuckey Executive Creative Director, Further Expanding Design Expertise

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Experience (OX), a Chicago-based design and digital innovation consultancy, today announced it has named Dan Knuckey as Executive Creative Director. Knuckey joins OX after more than two decades at VSA Partners.

"At OX, we believe the experience is the brand," said Stratton Cherouny, OX Co-Founder.

Dan Knuckey brings more than 20 years of experience bringing transformational brand experiences to life for some of the world's highest value brands.

"A human-centered approach to design can make the difference between an emotive experience that propels a brand forward and one that goes completely unnoticed."

"Dan is incredibly well-versed in the multi-dimensional power of design and how to apply it across the brand ecosystem," Cherouny continued. "He's done it at the highest level for some of the most recognized organizations in the world. We're thrilled to have him on board as we continue to grow and amplify our unique blend of capabilities."

Knuckey brings a wealth of design and brand expertise to the growing OX team. Joining VSA Partners in 1997, he has played a leadership role in creating meaningful experiences across channels for a range of world-class brands, including Harley-Davidson, Goose Island Beer Co., BMO, Sappi and Google. His work has been recognized by HOW, Graphis and Print and is included in the AIGA Design Archives.

"OX believes in a user-centered approach, executed through beautifully crafted design," said Knuckey. "It's also a growing firm with respected leadership, a clear value proposition and a relentless dedication to their clients' best interests. I look forward to leading a talented team into our next level of growth."

Entering its fifth year with 42 full-time employees, OX has demonstrated continued progress toward its mission of integrating world-class strategy, design and technology to help forward-thinking organizations transform their businesses and brands in the modern marketing age.

"Dan's level of focus and unflappable commitment to design excellence are both unmatched in the space," said Carlos Manalo, OX Co-Founder. "We can't wait to create the next-generation of customer experiences together, and I know that with Dan at the creative helm, the future is bright for OX."

About The Office of Experience

The Office of Experience (OX) is a design and digital innovation consultancy for the modern marketing age. A new breed of agency, OX's human-centered philosophy and multidisciplinary approach integrates strategy, design and technology to help organizations reinvent their business and rapidly bring new experiences, products and messages to market. In an era of unprecedented disruption, OX is built to transform. Learn more at www.officeofexperience.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Quinn

+1 312-982-2890

206374@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Office of Experience

Related Links

http://www.officeofexperience.com

