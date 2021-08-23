'The Office' Star Brian Baumgartner And Afro-Latinx Actress/Writer & Netflix's 'Gentefied' Star Julissa Calderon Join The Creators Of 'got milk?' In Parody News Ad Campaign

A steady stream of sensational claims has been causing Americans to question milk's benefits and doubt its nutritional value, contributing to a steady decline in consumption. Millennial parents are constantly bombarded by nutritional information and advice about what's right for their kids. Sometimes it's hard for them to know what's fact and what's fiction; what's based on evidence and what's just opinion. As a brand that has always lived on the cusp of popular culture, the 'got milk?' "Never Doubt What You Love" campaign is designed to shed light on the growing issue of untruths or misinformation about milk circulating on the internet and to help engage and encourage parents and kids to think twice about milk in the context of this misinformation. It's aimed at helping turn the tide for milk in California, ground-zero for plant-based food trends that are challenging milk and a growing multicultural population that's seeking milk alternatives.

At the center of the parody news campaign dedicated to pushing the buttons of doubt among Californians, is a series of humorous "person on the street" interviews. Drawing inspiration from local news crews and engaging the help of two celebrity roving reporters, the 'got milk?' team hit the streets of California to talk to people about the things they love most. But they had a hidden agenda – they set out to see if people would doubt what they love when presented with misinformation. Straight faces, news cameras and incorrect information created the perfect environment for a flurry of unknowns. The 'got milk?' news team challenged unsuspecting Californians to question and defend topics of doubt by putting them to the test. When given misinformation would they doubt the things they love?

"When a brand or product is under 'attack' as milk increasingly has been with claims designed to get clicks but lacking in substance and sourcing, it can be common to get defensive in response," said Steve James, Executive Director of the California Milk Processor Board and visionary leader of 'got milk?'. "However, with a farm-to-table super food as wholesome as milk, and a brand with the heritage of 'got milk?' we saw an opportunity to respond creatively with humor via NDWYL, drawing attention to a bigger cultural issue while educating and inspiring people to ask questions and seek the truth for themselves. I imagine for most people milk has been the mainstay on the American table, especially when your kids are growing up – and rightfully so. For thousands of years, it has been the trusted, go-to drink of choice for energy, calcium, vitamins, and nutrients a healthy body needs. The best thing for your bones could not possibly be in second place to the next trendiest item on the market. These are fads that come and go, but real milk has always been the one thing to remain the same, strong formula. If you have loved something that's nutritionally powered you for decades, why start doubting it now?"

To launch the campaign, 'got milk?' tapped the talents of 'The Office' star and comedian Brian Baumgartner, who serves as a roving reporter in Southern California, reeling people in with his charming smile and welcoming demeanor. While in Downtown Los Angeles and at Venice Beach, he put on his serious face to gain the trust of locals while he relayed false information. Even when sharing props like graphs, bags of fleas and 'true' testimonials to sway his audience, he was unable to convince anyone to doubt what they love. Even the presence of a realistic news van, microphone and camera crew could not persuade the people on the street to flip their opinions.

The "Never Doubt What You Love" news team also features Afro-Latinx actress/writer & Netflix's 'Gentefied' star Julissa Calderon as its 'got milk?'/'toma leche' ambassador for the brand's Spanish-language creative. A self-confidant, bubbly talent with a quick tongue and a laugh to light up any room, Calderon is immediately relatable to California's multicultural, Millennial parents who are challenging stereotypes. Her sharp sense of comedy and improvisation poised her for success in executing personable and engaging interviews while she challenged people visiting the market to agree with the credibility of her sources. Her discussions with 'abuelitas' were so heartwarming they could melt any paleta. Even with her cover as a trustworthy news anchor, people remained firm in their decisions about their favorite things, without a doubt.

The "Never Doubt What You Love" campaign is aimed at Millennial parents, with a focus on multicultural and Hispanic consumers across California. Via the creative spots, the witty hosts provide a platform for discussion with Californians on the street to evaporate doubt caused by misleading messages about milk. The truth is revealed through creative parody, laughter, and a reminder to stay true to what you love.

To learn more about the campaign and watch interviews visit www.gotmilk.com or follow @gotmilk and @tomaleche on Instagram and Twitter to witness how people respond when they navigate the tricky realities of loving something they're told is bad for them, while we encourage them to follow their gut and say goodbye to misinformation.

On a mission to illuminate doubt amidst a landscape of misinformation on behalf of CMPB, the campaign is the brainchild of creative agency GALLEGOS United, along with its sister agencies ROX United and CANVAS United, agencies within the UNITED COLLECTIVE creative communications group.

About the California Milk Processor Board

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous 'got milk?' campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. One recent initiative, "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The 'got milk?' trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.

SOURCE California Milk Processor Board (got milk?)

Related Links

https://www.gotmilk.com

