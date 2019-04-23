NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities will drive the offshore support vessel market growth in the forthcoming years. Oil and gas upstream companies have been extracting oil and gas from onshore locations for some years. This has further resulted in the rising investments in offshore E&P activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater locations while increasing the number of contracted offshore rigs and demand for offshore support vessels. As a result, the rising investments in offshore rigs will further drive the offshore support vessel market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the offshore support vessel market will register a CAGR of more than 89% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4793554/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

The rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water E&P activities

One of the growth drivers of the global offshore support vessel market is the rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water E&P activities. The rise in investments in offshore E&P activities in deep-water and ultra-deep-water locations will increase the number of contracted offshore rigs and the demand for offshore support vessels, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities

One of the challenges in the growth of the global offshore support vessel market is the environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities. Several environmental concerns associated with offshore exploration, drilling, and production projects impede the potential growth of investments in the global market and affect the demand for offshore support vessels.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the offshore support vessel market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4793554/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

