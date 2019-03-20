The Ohio State University Joins Liaison's EngineeringCAS™ to Achieve Key Recruitment and Admissions Goals

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio State University has joined the growing list of institutions that are revolutionizing their graduate-level engineering admissions processes with Liaison International. Ohio State, which is one of the nation's top-20 public universities, is now included in the more than 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses offering Liaison's convenient single-portal application services to a worldwide marketplace of potential applicants exploring their graduate education opportunities.

According to Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs Dr. LaTonia Stiner-Jones, the College of Engineering chose the Centralized Application Service (CAS™) for engineering graduate programs to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its application and admissions processes.

"The CAS also helps expand our applicant pool by promoting our program-specific landing pages to any potential applicant exploring graduate engineering education. As a result, we get the same exposure as other top institutions around the world — and the solution makes it easier for talented students to apply who may not have otherwise learned about us," Dr. Stiner-Jones says.

EngineeringCAS benefits all admissions stakeholders by:

Providing students with an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly digital admissions portal that simplifies the application process.

with an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly digital admissions portal that simplifies the application process. Offering participating schools and programs insights into enrollment trends as well as access to Liaison's services and processing team to take on time-intensive application processing tasks.

insights into enrollment trends as well as access to Liaison's services and processing team to take on time-intensive application processing tasks. Facilitating collaboration that helps all engineering disciplines identify challenges facing the industry, work together toward shared goals and open doors of opportunity to a globally relevant workforce.

"Over the last two decades, our admissions management products and services have helped educational institutions of all sizes become more competitive and accessible while growing and shaping their best classes," says Ron Hyman, Liaison's executive director of engineering education solutions. "We are excited to have Ohio State join the network of schools and programs that use EngineeringCAS, and we look forward to helping the University offer a better application experience as they move closer to accomplishing their most crucial institutional goals."

To learn more about how EngineeringCAS can help achieve your recruitment, admissions and enrollment goals, visit engineeringcas.org.

About The Ohio State University

For 148 years, The Ohio State University's campus in Columbus has been the stage for academic achievement and a laboratory for innovation. It's where friendships are forged. It's where rivalries and revelry are born.

The University's main campus is one of America's largest and most comprehensive. As Ohio's best and one of the nation's top-20 public universities, Ohio State is further recognized by a top-rated academic medical center and a premier cancer hospital and research center. As a land-grant university, Ohio State has a physical presence throughout the state, with campuses and research centers located around Ohio.

To learn more, visit osu.edu.

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed over 40 discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering ( EngineeringCAS ), graduate management education ( BusinessCAS ), graduate education ( GradCAS ), social work ( SocialWorkCAS ), psychology ( PSYCAS ) and architecture ( ArchCAS ).



To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com .

SOURCE Liaison International

Related Links

https://www.liaisonedu.com

