The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market is expected to grow by $ 51.81 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period
Sep 14, 2020, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia and it is poised to grow by $ 51.81 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Indonesia market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in rig count and rise in offshore E&P activities. In addition, an increase in rig count is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia analysis includes product segment and application segment
The oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia is segmented as below:
By Product
• Seamless
• Welded
By Application
• Onshore
• Offshore
This study identifies the rise in demand for oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia covers the following areas:
• Oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia sizing
• Oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia forecast
• Oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia industry analysis
