The Oklahoma Proton Center, USA, Selects RayStation as its Treatment Planning System

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RayStation has been chosen as the treatment planning system by The Oklahoma Proton Center. The center was established in 2009 and had until recently been owned and operated by ProCure. Following an acquisition of the clinic by Allied Health Management (AHM), the new management team has selected RayStation for its treatment planning.

The selection was made due to RayStation's superiority on the proton therapy treatment planning market. Familiar with the advantages of RaySearch's products and the desire to implement new technologies at the center, the management team decided to upgrade the proton delivery system and the treatment planning system.

The order contains the high-end technologies used in advanced proton therapy treatment planning, such as pencil beam scanning, automatic planning tools, deformable registration, dose tracking, adaptive therapy and photon planning tools for comparative planning.

David Raubach, Chief Development Officer of AHM, says: "RaySearch is well known in the world of proton therapy, and we have worked with them in other proton facilities. We are pleased to provide their technologies at The Oklahoma Proton Center. We believe that their advanced software will help us ensure the highest level of care, and we look forward to working together with RaySearch to implement things like pencil beam scanning and adaptive therapy."

Dr. Mark Storey, radiation oncologist, says: "I'm very excited to be partnering with RaySearch to bring RayStation treatment planning software to The Oklahoma Proton Center. This partnership with the leader in proton therapy planning software, along with our current equipment upgrades and strong partnership with IBA, will allow us to continue The Oklahoma Proton Center's tradition of leadership and clinical innovation in the field of proton therapy."

Dr. John Chang, radiation oncologist, says: "Having utilized proton therapy for nearly 10 years, I am very excited to be working with the premier proton planning system that defines the state of the art."

Johan Löf, CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are pleased to meet the needs of another high-quality proton center in the US, and I'm especially pleased that we were chosen by clinicians who have worked with RayStation before. It is gratifying to be chosen by partners who know that we can provide excellent service and cutting-edge technologies in a very competitive environment. I look forward to our collaboration with the center."

The total order value is about USD 800 000 and the majority will be recognized as revenue within Q1 2019.

About Allied Health Management

Allied Health Management (AHM) was founded in 2018 by partners David Raubach, Tom Welch and Chris Brown. Raubach, Welch and Brown most recently worked at Provision Healthcare in various senior leadership positions. They have a collective 22 years of experience in the proton therapy industry and have participated in the development, start-up and operations of seven proton therapy centers in the U.S.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories