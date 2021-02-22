The Ollie World Innovative Swaddle Company Launches at Target

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ollie World infant swaddles that aid in infants' neural-development, easy diaper changes and overall well-being, just launched at 97 Target stores nationwide.

The Ollie, with its innovative technology of custom loop sizes and moisture-wicking fabric, allows infants to feel snug on top, and loose on the bottom which enhances neurological development, creates positive sleep cues, decreases irritability while promoting self-soothing, allows for healthy hip development, makes diaper changes easier and more. Prior to Target, The Ollie World swaddles were only available through their site, www.theollieworld.com.

Founder Hindi Zeidman, social worker and foster mom, has long devoted herself to the protection and care of infants, and created the "Ollie" when she saw a gap in the market, as her 3-month old foster child Oliver struggled to sleep, eat and reach milestones. Zeidman, with her background as a candy striper, knew the importance of swaddling. She tried dozens, but each came up short- until, overwhelmed, anxious, but far from giving up- she developed her own prototype. Thus, the A-lister beloved Ollie swaddle was born.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Target to grow the brand and take it to new heights with our first Brick and Mortar offering. This is not only a milestone for our brand, but for helping moms and babies across the country," says Zeidman. "As a new mom and female founder, I can't wait to have new moms all over join our community."

The blue Sky Ollie swaddles are available in 97 Target stores across 27 states, retailing for $59.99. For more information on The Ollie World and their digital Target storefront, visit: www.target.com . Follow along on Instagram: @theollieworld .

ABOUT THE OLLIE WORLD:

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Zeidman was a Clinical Social Worker who specialized in working with trauma and drug exposed infants. She became involved in this specialty in 2007 and has since been a hero to the community, helping to establish response teams throughout San Bernardino, CA and changing the lives of so many. Through working with these response teams, Zeidman was introduced to Dr. Kiti Freier Randall, a Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Psychologist, who provided sound expertise and insight into the development of the first Ollie swaddle.

After using The Ollie, Zeidman's foster baby Oliver started seeing vast improvements after months of struggle. He was sleeping through the night, eating and catching up on developmental milestones. And like Oliver, Hindi has helped thousands of other infants and parents all over the world, even donating Ollie swaddles to foster-infants and their families.

Each safety-tested Ollie Swaddle is made from a patented fiber woven through their custom material of 86% polyester and 14% spandex. Since the Ollie is one size, it can be used for newborns, and infants who can flip from their stomach to their back with arms out.

SOURCE Ollie World

Related Links

http://www.theollieworld.com

