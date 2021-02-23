The Ollie World, The Innovative Infant Swaddle Company, To Launch In Target Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ollie Swaddle, the revolutionary infant swaddle that aids in infants' neural-development, diaper changes and well being, is launching at 97 Target retail stores nationwide starting February 21, 2021.

The Ollie Swaddle, with its cutting edge technology of custom loop sizes and moisture-wicking fabric, allows infants to feel snug on top, and loose on the bottom which enhances neurological development, creates positive sleep cues, decreases irritability, supports healthy hip development, makes diaper changes easier and so much more. Prior to the upcoming Target launch, The Ollie World swaddles were only available through their e-commerce site, www.theollieworld.com .

Founder Hindi Zeidman, a social worker and foster mom who long devoted herself to the protection of infants, created the first "Ollie" when she saw a gap in the market, as her 3-month old foster child struggled to sleep soundly, eat properly and reach milestones. Zeidman, with her background in working with drug and trauma exposed infants, knew the importance of proper swaddling. She bought every swaddle on the market, but each came up short- until, overwhelmed, anxious, but far from giving up- she developed her own. Thus, the influencer and celebrity beloved Ollie swaddle was born.

"We are so unbelievably excited to be partnering with Target to grow the brand and take it to new heights with our first Brick and Mortar offering. This is not only a milestone for our brand, but for helping new parents and their little ones across the country," says Zeidman. "As a mom and business owner, I can't wait for parents all over the US to join The Ollie World community."

The blue Sky Ollie swaddles, which retails for $59.99 will be available in 97 Target stores across 27 states including: AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, VA.

For more information on The Ollie World and their digital target storefront, visit: www.target.com. Join their online community on Instagram: @theollieworld.

ABOUT THE OLLIE WORLD:

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Zeidman was a Clinical Social Worker who specialized in working with trauma and drug exposed infants. Through working with these response teams, Zeidman was introduced to Dr. Kiti Freier Randall, a Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Psychologist, who provided expertise into the development of the first Ollie swaddle. After using The Ollie, Zeidman's foster baby Oliver started seeing vast improvements after months of struggle. He was sleeping through the night, eating and catching up on developmental milestones.

Zeidman has helped thousands of other infants and parents all over the world, even donating swaddles to foster-infants. Each safety-tested Ollie Swaddle is made from a patented fiber woven through their custom blend material of 86% polyester and 14% spandex. Since the Ollie is one size fits all, it can be used for newborns through transition with both arms out when the baby can roll from back to stomach.

