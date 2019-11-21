The One Celebrating Friendsgiving with the Official Free Friends App!

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Friendsgiving" became mainstream with the famous Friends episode featuring Monica wearing a turkey on her head for Chandler, who used the "L" word for the first time in their relationship. Now you too can share the love with your friends and family with updates to the official free Friends app, which is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and is compatible with the iPhone (iOS 7 and above), iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro (3rd generation), and Android phones.

Double A Labs, the app creator on behalf of Warner Bros. Television Group, released a new Friendsgiving category with 20 stickers and added 85 new stickers from AT&T, LEGO®, and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf in the Find Content section. The first official Friends app delivers groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind AR experiences, such as the Point-N-Pivot game and the 3D stickers that give the fans the chance to share many of their favorite show moments.

Double A Labs CEO and Founder, Amber Allen shared, "The app appeals to the widest range of fans, from the first generation who watched the show in primetime to the second and third generation fans who video-binge today and expect immersive 3D and AR experiences. In keeping with fun and quirkiness of Friends, the app makes the elusive famed couch and turkey accessible for everyone."

To download the app, fans should visit: http://friends25app.com.

New immersive experiences for the fans of Friends

The app includes the first-of-its-kind AR game, Point-N-Pivot, bringing fans virtually closer to their favorite moments and characters from the show. Instead of getting a pair of Joey's Thanksgiving pants, work off those Halloween and holiday calories by competing to see who can pivot for the win first. Use your iOS phone or iPad (running iOS13 with ARKit3 updates) to point, pivot and virtually touch AR stickers from iconic show moments like Chandler's bubble bath or Phoebe singing Smelly Cat. With every win, you can unlock a new theme from Central Perk or a ride in Phoebe's Checker Cab to stickers about your favorite Friends character.

This groundbreaking game is one of the first to enable people to touch virtual stickers using Apple's People Occlusion and Body Tracking technologies, going beyond having virtual objects move around people to game-changing interactivity.

About the app

Warner Bros. Television Group continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends. The official Friends app launched in September with memorable quotes from the series, fun Friends-themed frames, stickers, and scene-inspired recipes (think Monica's break-up jam). The app reached #16 within 5 hours and has over 310,000 downloads. Incorporating 3D Augmented Reality Filters, fans can add umbrellas, Marcel the monkey and even custom labels to photo frames using the signature F·R·I·E·N·D·S logo font. Read the release here.

The App is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and is compatible with the iPhone (iOS 7 and above), iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro (3rd generation), and Android phones.

About Double A Labs

Double A Labs creates immersive experiences that merge digital and physical worlds together for brands wanting to create an emotional and memorable connection with their fans. Founded in 2013, Amber Allen launched Double A Labs to reinvent experiential marketing to reach the communities of fanatics of entertainment, gaming, esports, and emerging technologies that are often elusive and skeptical yet high-value audiences. Today, Double A Labs is an award-winning experiential technology and marketing company that has generated over 3 billion impressions and thousands of immersive experiences. Pioneers in experiential technologies, everything from Extended Realities (XR) such as AR, VR and mixed reality to Spatial Computing, Photogrammetry and Holograms, Tobii Eye Tracking to Projection-Mapping, Double A Labs is known to deliver never-seen-before experiences for brands such as Alienware, AT&T, Blizzard, Dell, Disney, Google, HTC, Intel, Roche-Genentech, Twitch, YouTube and Warner Bros. Headquartered in Austin with Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and London offices, proudly WBENC certified.

About Friends

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut in 1994, Friends remains one of television's most beloved series. One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series still remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services, where it continues to be a smash hit worldwide. A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, Friends not only won the Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy series, but also garnered Emmy® Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. From Warner Bros. Television, Friends follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

