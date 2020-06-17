The One Club for Creativity Selects SPRING ST. for Website Upgrade

SPRING ST . designed and developed an integrated multi-dimensional video based homepage that allows for numerous videos of major award shows and other programs to be presented within a single creative framework. The user can effortlessly scroll through various videos to view different information topics without ever leaving The One Club's homepage . The eye-popping design also works perfectly on mobile devices.

SPRING ST. video technology includes many advanced features, including the ability to detect each user's internet speed and browser type to deliver an optimized video for perfect playback on all device types from desktop to mobile.

"The team at SPRING ST. worked as a seamless extension of our own internal team to deliver a major creative and technical upgrade to our website homepage," said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.

Les Kocsis, CEO of SPRING ST., added "We have reinvented the way in which video can be used within any website to deliver an entirely new consumer experience that has never been possible before. The One Club is an ideal client to showcase our technology to major agencies and consumer brands on a worldwide basis."

SPRING ST. is partnering with premium brand clients and digital agency partners. The video technology is flexible and can be added into any existing or new website and is custom created to any client specification. SPRING ST. works with both brand clients and agency partners, creating website video experiences in many shapes and sizes. For more information please visit http://www.spring-st.com

SOURCE Spring St. Corporation

