The One New Travel Concern That Can't Be Covered by Cancel for Any Reason

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries prepare to open for tourists, many are implementing new restrictions and regulations upon arrival.

With the future of travel continuing to evolve, Cancel for Any Reason coverage remains the best option for travelers planning trips now. However, travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com cautions there is still one situation that Cancel for Any Reason can't cover.

Cancel for Any Reason Can't Cover Last-Minute Cancellations

Destinations have begun requiring visitors to self-isolate upon arrival, and some are denying entry to travelers from specific countries. Since travel restrictions are not covered under a standard policy, the time-sensitive Cancel for Any Reason is the only option for travelers looking for cancellation coverage for future trips.

While this pricey upgrade can reimburse travelers 75% of their trip cost and will allow them to cancel their trip for any reason, trips protected by Cancel for Any Reason must be canceled at least 2-3 days prior to departure in order for there to be coverage.

Once a traveler has departed for their trip, Cancel for Any Reason can no longer provide reimbursement. A last-minute situation, such as being denied entry once they arrive at their destination, would be too late to be covered.

TRAVEL INSURANCE INFORMATION FOR COVID-19

The Traveler's Guide to Travel Insurance for COVID-19 was created to inform travelers about their insurance options during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Center includes answers to frequently asked questions and providers' position statements. These resources are updated daily as the situation evolves.

