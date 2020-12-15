The Online Education Industry in India and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Online Education Market, by Segments (Primary and Secondary Supplement, Test preparation, Reskilling and online certifications, Language and Casual Learning), Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online education in India has witnessed an enhanced acceptance over a few years. It is becoming an integral part of the school, colleges and even in offices across India. One of the advantages of online education has is that this kind of education model is easily scalable. The Indian government is also allowing the universities to offer fully online degrees - a change that could reshape the education industry in the country. The Indian Online Education Market is forecast to be worth S$ 8.6 Billion by 2026.



Easy availability of the internet is the primary reason for the growth of online education in India. Between 2019 and 2020 the number of internet users in India increased by 128 million. For the first time, rural India has more number of internet users compared to urban India.



Factors Driving India E-learning Market



1. Improvement in internet connectivity due to the low cost of 4G data.

2. Growth in smartphone penetration.

3. Online education cost is comparatively small compared to traditional programmes.

4. Favourable e-learning government policies such as e-Basta, SWAYAM and Digital India

5. Rising demand among working professionals due to the flexibility of time.



COVID impact on Online Education Industry in India



Due to pandemic coronavirus schools, colleges and other educational institutions are witnessing a shift towards online learning. As India was under lockdown, e-learning changed the perception of education. The digital education market has a bright future ahead as even when the schools will reopen; they will have to work with reduced classroom strength, to ensure social distancing.



