The Online Publishers LLC (TOP) Announces Management Board

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Mutrif, Co-Founding Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

Mr. Saade Makhlouf, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Walid Rizk, Chief Operations Officer

Mr. Ayuli Jemide, Chief Legal Officer

Mr. Gabriel Tarabay, Chief Financial Officer

The Online Publishers LLC would like to congratulate its management board and looks forward to a productive and prosperous two years term.

The Online Publishers LLC (TOP Platform) is a premier digital marketing agency and an international campaigner that provides unique and essential services to governments, corporations as well as high net worth individuals as part of the digital marketing and online lobbying that an entity needs to succeed.

It is a comprehensive global online hub for TOP clientele to meet experts in the world of digital marketing. TOP's aim is to build a brand name and an online presence for each client it works with. The ultimate goal is to increase the client's own customer base and profits. This is a promise that TOP will do its utmost to deliver.

TOP management board would like to take this opportunity to keep aspiring freelancers all over the world aware of the fantastic opportunity it is offering. TOP hires freelancers in content marketing and placement, photographers, videographers, journalism, translators and those in other related areas.

Join The Online Publishers' (TOP) professional team of service providers and earn a steady income doing what you love to do. All positions are remote and offer flexible work hours. It is a stress-free job and results in an excellent income stream. Join TOP's team today.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Online Publishers LLC

